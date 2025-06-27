Meghalaya athletes win 10 medals in Asian Muaythai Championship 2025

Nongpoh, June 27: In a moment of immense pride for the state and the nation, five young athletes from Meghalaya returned home on Wednesday with an impressive haul of ten medals from the Asian Muaythai Championship 2025 held in Thai Nguyen Province, Vietnam, from June 20 to 26.

The team, representing the Meghalaya Muay Thai Association (MTAM) under the banner of the United Muaythai Association of India (UMAI), comprised Bansahnamkyrpang Warkhyllew, Aristone Syiemsad, Teiboklang Marbaniang, Mary Cristine Riang, and Anita Rai.

Upon their return, the athletes were warmly welcomed at Nongpoh by MTAM President Angelus Sun, alongside office bearers of the Association, proud parents, and family members who had gathered to receive them from Guwahati airport.

Among the medal winners: Bansahnamkyrpang Warkhyllew secured two bronze medals in the Combat and Waikru categories in the 45 kg weight class, Aristone Syiemsad earned a silver medal in the Maimuay category and a bronze in Combat in the 57 kg class, Teiboklang Marbaniang brought home a silver in Maimuay and a bronze in Waikru in the 51 kg division, Mary Christine Riang swept three bronze medals across Combat, Waikru, and Maimuay in the 45 kg category and Anita Rai won a bronze medal in Combat in the 48 kg category.

Speaking at the welcome reception, MTAM President Angelus Sun expressed joy and admiration for the team’s stellar performance, emphasizing that winning ten medals was no small feat—especially for athletes who train without access to proper facilities or equipment.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to the parents of the athletes for their unwavering emotional, physical, and financial support, acknowledging that without their sacrifices, such achievements would not have been possible.

Despite ongoing financial and infrastructural challenges within the association, Sun expressed optimism, attributing the athletes’ success to divine providence and unwavering determination. He noted that although the state government occasionally provides assistance through the CM Connect scheme, there is an urgent need for consistent financial backing—particularly now, as these athletes have brought international honor to the state.

Sun also hailed the state government’s recent decision to include Muaythai in the upcoming 39th National Games, scheduled to be held in Meghalaya. He expressed special thanks to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) for their commitment to developing sports in the state.

Looking ahead, Sun announced that MTAM will not select athletes for the National Games solely based on prior achievements. Instead, a state-level selection tournament will be organized during the winter months. Winners from this competition will advance to a final trial event in June, from which the official state contingent for the National Games will be chosen.

Sun concluded with a firm belief that Meghalaya’s youth, with the right support, will continue to bring laurels to the state and the nation on the global stage.