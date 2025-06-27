Revoke ban on operation of vehicle rental services, owners urge govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 26: The All Vehicles Rental Association of Meghalaya (AVRAM) on Thursday called upon the state government to immediately revoke its circular banning the operations of vehicle rental services.

The Transport Department recently issued a public notice, prohibiting the renting of private two-wheelers and four-wheelers for commercial purposes.

The notification comes in the aftermath of a police investigation into the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case that revealed he along with his wife Sonam and the three other accused persons had rented two-wheelers from Shillong to travel to Sohra.

AVRAM flagged policy lapses, including the state’s continued failure to frame its own Motor Vehicle Rules, even 30 years after the Centre had introduced the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

The association in a statement termed the government move as arbitrary and unjustified. It said the ban punishes local entrepreneurs who have operated in good faith under outdated central guidelines due to the state’s long-standing regulatory inaction.

“The government of Meghalaya is yet to have its own Motor Vehicle Rules, leaving the state’s rental services under the purview of outdated national guidelines. This is a policy lapse on the part of the government and hence, to punish entrepreneurs involved in this business is uncalled for,” AVRAM stated.

The association acknowledged the need for a regulated transport system but maintained that operators should not be penalised for gaps created by official delay. It said the rental ecosystem plays a crucial role in Meghalaya’s economy, especially for tourists and residents who pre-book transport services well in advance.

“The rental services are an integral part of the state’s economy, especially for tourists and locals who rely on them for transportation and had pre-booked the services way before they visit the state,” the association said.

It expressed concern over the growing presence of illegal vehicle rentals from Assam and other states, which, it claimed, are filling the vacuum left by the ban. AVRAM’s executive members recently met with the state’s Transport Commissioner to raise this issue.

“We met the Transport Commissioner to brief him of the situation arising out of the sudden ban on rental vehicles. He assured that stringent checks will be conducted at all entry points across the state,” the association said.

AVRAM has urged the government to take immediate and stringent action against these unregulated services, warning that such operations function without any legal framework or oversight and threaten the livelihoods of legitimate local operators.