US travel advisory same as before, says MEA official

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, June 26: The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday dismissed the recent advisory issued by the US to its citizens against travelling in India, confirming that there has been no change in the advisory since it remains at level 2 which means “exercise increased caution: be aware of heightened risks to safety and security,” in view of terrorism and crimes.

“Travel advisories are periodically issued by countries based on their assessment of various factors,” the Ministry’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing here.

“We have noted that the United States has also updated the travel advisory for India and there has been no change in India’s advisory level, which remains at level 2, same as before for several years,” he said in reply to a question.

The travel advisory against Meghalaya and other NE states has created a stir in the region with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma promising to take it up with the union Home minister and Ambassador of the US to India.