Govt to set up temporary police camp at Lapangap after recent border stand-off

SHILLONG, June 27: The state government has assured that it would immediately set up a temporary police camp at Lapangap village in Block I, West Jaintia Hills district.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong gave the assurance on Friday during a meeting with the Synjuk Ki Waheh Chnong of West Jaintia Hills and various pressure groups, including the KSU-WJHDU, FKJGP, HNYF, JSU, and JSM.

JSU general secretary Neilkee Mukhim told reporters after the meeting that Tynsong assured only a temporary police presence despite their demand for the urgent deployment of Special Force-10 (SF-10) personnel in full strength.

Mukhim asked why the Meghalaya government could not deploy both Special Forces and police camps in the disputed area, like the Assam government.

He stressed that deploying the SF-10 would help maintain peace and security in and around Lapangap village.

The JSU general secretary added that a neutral, professional force like SF-10 would play a key role in preventing intimidation, encroachment, and disruption of farming activities. According to him, the presence of SF-10 would restore public confidence in law enforcement and help prevent a repeat of past tragedies like those in Langpih and Mukroh.

He also noted that recurring disturbances have severely impacted farming, especially during critical sowing and harvesting seasons.

Mukhim said lasting peace can only be achieved if both the Meghalaya and Assam governments resolve the boundary dispute permanently.

He expressed concern over the alleged coordination between Assam Police and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in supporting certain Karbi groups, which he claimed is affecting the indigenous Pnar communities in Lapangap and nearby areas.

According to him, this pattern of biased enforcement has fostered a climate of insecurity, particularly during agricultural operations, when villagers are required to work in their fields from dawn to dusk.

Earlier in the day, the Hynniewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum (HBDRF) called on the Meghalaya government to immediately deploy additional police and SF-10 personnel to Lapangap following fresh tensions along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, HBDRF chairperson Thomas Passah stressed the need for swift action to protect residents. He pointed out that the existing police camp is too far from the flashpoint, making emergency response difficult.

He recalled that the KAAC planted trees in Lapangap on June 10 without consulting local authorities, violating the status quo agreement between Assam and Meghalaya.

He said that a complaint was subsequently lodged with the West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner.

The HBDRF spokesperson also said that a meeting between the officials of both states was held on June 19 at IB Khanduli, where it was agreed to maintain peace and halt the tree-planting activity.

The HBDRF spokesperson claimed that Assam authorities violated the agreement by continuing the plantation without informing the village leaders.

He said that residents and NGOs held a meeting in Lapangap, attended by district officials from both states on Wednesday. He added that the trees planted by Assam were uprooted due to a lack of landowners’ consent.

Passah said that the situation escalated with a heated exchange between the Karbi and Pnar communities, during which the Karbis allegedly hurled stones, used catapults, and verbally abused the Pnar people. Assam Police were also accused of firing tear gas shells.

The HBDRF spokesperson said that Karbi individuals, accompanied by media personnel later that day, allegedly returned and set fire to paddy fields belonging to the Pnar villagers.

The Assam Police reportedly arrived in larger numbers, surrounded the area, and appeared to begin setting up a camp, Passah said.

He urged the Meghalaya government to take immediate action to ensure peace and protect its citizens in the disputed area.