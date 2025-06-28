Saturday, June 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

SMB bans display of goods outside premises

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 27: Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) Chief Electoral Officer, PK Boro on Friday issued an order directing all shops and commercial establishments not to display their goods and wares outside their premises with immediate effect failing which the same shall be removed by SMB and may also result in the suspension/revocation of their business license.
The SMB CEO said it was found that many shops and commercial establishments are displaying goods and ware outside their premises.
He said this is blatant encroachment into public paths and roads leading to inconvenience and is in violation of the terms and conditions set forth in the license issued under the Meghalaya Municipal Act 1973 (as amended).

