RTI reveals misuse, violation of mineral reclamation funds

SHILLONG, June 27: Documents obtained through RTI applications have unearthed serious anomalies, misuse, and guideline violations in the utilisation of the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Reclamation Fund (MMMRF).

The irregularities in the utilisation of MMMRF came to light following RTI applications filed on March 28 and May 6, with the office of Conservator of Forest (HQ)-cum-Public Information Office by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC).

The state government had notified the guidelines for the management and use of MMMRF on April 8, 2022, following a judgment of the High Court of Meghalaya on June 30, 2015.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem stated that a massive case of misuse of MMMRF funds was detected in the proposals received from JHADC and GHADC for the purchase of vehicles for official use and anti-illegal mining duties.

Questioning the roles played by the ADCs in checking illegal mining, he said the RTI replies revealed that the JHADC and GHADC submitted proposals on January 29, 2025, to the CEO of MMMRFMA for procurement of Scorpio S11 BS 6.2 vehicles “for official duties and attending various meeting in Shillong and prevention of illegal mining” at a total cost of Rs 38.34 lakh.

The MMMRFMA justified that the proposals were accepted during the general body meeting held on March 6 chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The HYC president said the proposals were presented and accepted by the governing body under the heading “prevention of illegal mining” and the same were recommended in the 5th Executive Committee Meeting of the agency held on January 22.

Synrem stated that the RTI revealed that the proposals were sent on January 29, while the 5th Executive Committee meeting was held on January 22.

“How did the general body accept the proposals based on the recommendations of the 5th Executive Committee meeting when the proposals were submitted several days after the meeting,” the HYC president said.

He also pointed out that the 2nd meeting of the Executive Committee held on October 27, 2022, had rejected the proposal by the ADCs for the purchase of vehicles and held that “the proposal was found to be not tenable as per the existing MMMRF Guidelines 2022”.

As per the RTI replies, the proposals were accepted under paragraph 7(5)(h) of the guidelines which provides for “acquisition, operation and maintenance of patrol vehicles and mobile squads to detect and prevent illegal raising and transportation of minerals”.

“Are the ADCs empowered by law to check illegal mining? Is it not the state government that is empowered by law to check illegal mining?” he said, questioning the need to purchase high-end SUVs for patrolling purposes.

Synrem also stated that the RTI revealed that an amount of Rs 17.09 lakh was sanctioned for the procurement of laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, scanners, colour printers, photostat machines and workstations, without any tender process.

“Although a considerable amount of funds was utilised, the MMMRFMA did not find it important to call for tender to ensure fairness, transparency, and cost-effectiveness in the procurement of the materials,” Synrem said, claiming that this action of MMMRFMA reeks of clear manipulation and systematic efforts to favour some particular firm or entrepreneur.

He further stated that the Eco-Development Society (EDS), Meghalaya submitted proposals for “Eco-Tourism works in and around Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary” to the MMMRFMA on December 6, 2022 for a project cost of Rs 21.02 crore, which included consultancy charges of 4% of the project cost i.e. Rs 80.29 lakh and 18% GST charges on consultancy fee of Rs 14.45 lakh.

“At the very first meeting of the general body held on December 7, 2022, the proposal of EDS was accepted for an amount of Rs 20.09 crore which included the agency charge of EDS at 1% of the project cost,” Synrem said, adding that the EDS wrote to the MMMRFMA on December 20, 2022, to release the fund for the project amounting to Rs 21.23 crore — including project cost of Rs 20.09 crore, consultancy fees of Rs 80.36 (4%), EDS charge of Rs 20.09 lakh (1%) and GST of Rs 14.46 lakh.

“In a very suspicious way, the authorised signatories of the fund concerned issued a cheque of Rs 21.23 crore to EDS on December 23, 2022, without verifying the facts and figures. When the general body had accorded approval to the project in its first meeting, the total estimate of Rs 20.09 crore had included all the charges and taxes,” the HYC president said.

Synrem said it was a clear case of manipulation and criminal misappropriation of funds by EDS, TCIL and officials of MMMRFMA, besides officials from the Forest and Environment Department.

“The project itself is in contravention of the guidelines which provides for utilisation of the funds meant for the reclamation purposes,” he said.

Calling the project a violation of the reclamation-focused mandate of the fund, the HYC president urged the Chief Minister to take swift action against those responsible and ensure strict adherence to the 2022 guidelines.

“Since the MMMRF was created in compliance with a High Court judgment, we also urge the court to take serious note of these lapses and misappropriation of funds and issue appropriate directions to the state government on the use of the funds,” Synrem added.