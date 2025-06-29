Sunday, June 29, 2025
NATIONAL

Mullaperiyar shutters to open today amid rising water levels; yellow alert in 5 Kerala districts

By: Agencies

Date:

.Thiruvananthapuram, June 29 : Amid continuous rainfall in the catchment areas, the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam touched 136 feet late Saturday night, prompting Tamil Nadu authorities to announce the opening of the dam’s shutters at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials have warned that if inflows continue to increase at the current pace, they may be forced to begin releasing water even earlier in the morning to avoid exceeding the dam’s safety threshold.

The decision comes as the inflow into the reservoir reached 5,867 cusecs, while Tamil Nadu is currently drawing 2,117 cusecs through the penstock and Irachipalam canal.

As per the plan, up to 1,000 cubic feet of water will be released initially from the reservoir. District officials in Idukki have urged people living along the banks of the Periyar River to remain vigilant and move to safer places or designated relief camps if needed.

Authorities have stressed that while there is no immediate threat, caution is necessary given the rapid rise in water levels and forecasts of continued rain. By Saturday evening, the water level had already surpassed the critical rule curve mark of 135 feet, triggering concern that emergency action might be required overnight.

Rainfall in the catchment area has contributed to the surge, with Thekkady and Periyar recording 5.4 mm and 19.4 mm, respectively, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts on Sunday, forecasting heavy (7-11 cm) to very heavy (12-20 cm) rainfall in isolated places across Kerala over the next few days.

Strong surface winds with speeds occasionally touching 40-50 kmph are also likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Heavy rainfall is particularly expected on June 29, July 3, and July 4, according to the IMD.

With multiple weather systems, including new low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and Kutch region, set to intensify rainfall across the state, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel near water bodies, stay updated with official alerts, and strictly adhere to safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Officials are monitoring the situation closely to prevent flooding and ensure a timely response in case of emergencies.

