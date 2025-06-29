SIT formed to probe Kolkata law college gang rape case

Kolkata, June 28: A security guard of a law college here was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a first-year student of the institute earlier this week, even as the Kolkata Police formed a SIT to probe the case, amidst intensifying public protests over the incident.

The total number of arrests has now reached four in the crime that took place inside the guard’s room on the South Calcutta Law College premises on June 25, an officer said.

The city police formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, to probe the case, even as outrage over the incident continued to grow.

The 24-year-old victim of the South Calcutta Law College was allegedly raped by two senior students and an alumnus of the institute in the guard’s room on June 25.

Following her complaint, the police arrested prime accused Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. (PTI)