NPP can become voice of NE region: Conrad

Kohima, June 28: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted that his party NPP can become the voice the Northeast has waited for if party workers remain rooted, practical and connected.

He lamented that the region has long lacked a unified political voice and is often underrepresented in national decision-making.

The National People’s Party (NPP) president also emphasised that while his party holds a national status, its core strength and commitment remain rooted in the Northeast.

Addressing Nagaland NPP leaders and functionaries, the party national president reiterated his long-term vision of building the party’s presence in the state, noting that shifting political scenarios in the region could open up new opportunities.

“There’s a shift happening in Northeast politics. If we stay rooted, practical, and connected, NPP can become the voice the region has waited for,” he said.

Later, during an interaction with journalists, Sangma reiterated that the party’s foundation rests on representing the voice of the indigenous and tribal communities of the Northeast.

“While NPP is a national party, its strength is rooted in the region,” he said.

He said regional parties must now seize the changing political dynamics in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and beyond.

He emphasised that the NPP will continue to take a strong stand on issues affecting the region, such as citizenship, identity, and development.

Highlighting the party’s growing footprint, Sangma cited significant gains in states like Manipur — where NPP increased its vote share from 6 per cent in 2017 to nearly 17 per cent in 2022 — and in Nagaland, where the party grew from two to five MLAs in the 2023 elections.

On NPP’s approach to Nagaland politics and next elections, Sangma remained optimistic despite political fluidity.

He revealed plans to engage early and invest more time in preparing for the 2028 elections, learning from delays in the previous election cycle.

He expressed hope that NPP will be in a stronger position to participate in governance post-elections, depending on how alliances and vote shares play out.

Asked about the recent ‘honeymoon murder incident’ in Meghalaya that had briefly cast a shadow over the entire region, CM Sangma strongly condemned the stereotyping of the region as “unsafe”.

He noted that misinformation initially circulated widely on social media, painting an unfair picture of the state. However, once facts emerged and the Meghalaya Police acted swiftly with community cooperation, many from across India — including Madhya Pradesh — issued public apologies for wrongly blaming the state.

He noted that the U S Embassy’s recent travel advisory for Meghalaya may have stemmed from this episode, and vowed to meet officials in Delhi soon to clarify facts and urge for the advisory’s review.

When asked about Meghalaya being the only northeastern state not yet connected by rail, Sangma pointed to local opposition driven by demands for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

He explained that the state had passed a resolution in the assembly, which is still pending a response from the Centre. (PTI)