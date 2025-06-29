Commendable ratings for Meghalaya’s protected areas in central evaluation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 28: The protected areas of Meghalaya received commendable ratings in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE), conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the 2020-2025 cycle.

The MEE evaluation report was released by the Wildlife Institute of India.

With an overall score of 65.87%, Meghalaya’s wildlife sanctuaries and national parks were categorised under the “Good” bracket. Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary stood out as “Very Good” with a score of 79.17%.

The MEE – a nationwide assessment tool to monitor and enhance the management of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries – evaluated 438 protected areas across the country. The national average was 64.41%, with 84 areas being rated “Very Good.”

Six protected areas of Meghalaya were reviewed. While Nongkhyllem led the chart, Balpakram, Narpuh, Siju and Baghmara Pitcher Plant Wildlife Sanctuaries were rated “Good.” Nokrek Ridge National Park was rated “Fair.”

The report highlighted Nongkhyllem’s strengths, including a notified Eco-Sensitive Zone, zonation through an approved management plan, and strong local community support through livelihood initiatives. However, it flagged the lack of trained staff, limited research collaboration, and absence of a coordinated wildlife census system.

Balpakram National Park, despite its ecological importance and elephant migratory routes, struggles with remoteness, staff shortages, and harsh climatic conditions. The report suggested better connectivity and increased involvement of local NGOs.

Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary was acknowledged for its unique tall eastern tropical forests and community-driven protection efforts. However, the lapse of its management plan and limited tourism and educational initiatives remain areas of concerns. Immediate revision of the management strategy was recommended.

Nokrek Ridge, the birthplace of Citrus indica, retains strong community backing but lacks infrastructure, faces human-wildlife conflict, and needs a robust management overhaul. The report emphasised the need to tap eco-tourism potential using local folklore and scientific significance.

Siju, Meghalaya’s oldest protected area, holds vital biodiversity and lies on an elephant corridor. Known for birdwatching and primate diversity, the sanctuary suffers from staffing issues and a weak protection network. Recommendations include staff augmentation, biodiversity documentation and improved funding.

The Baghmara Pitcher Plant sanctuary, which is a niche habitat under ecological threat, faces erosion, landslides, and waste pollution. With a 40% decline in the pitcher plant population over three decades, the report called for immediate scientific assessment, area expansion, and awareness campaigns to safeguard this fragile ecosystem.

Overall, the report reflects Meghalaya’s steady conservation efforts while stressing the urgent need for improved staffing, planning, research collaboration, and community-based conservation to elevate its protected areas to the highest standards.