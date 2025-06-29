Sunday, June 29, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam pushes for compulsory physical education classes in school curriculum

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 28: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma has called for a fundamental shift in the way physical education is treated in Meghalaya’s school curriculum, despite natural athletic talent across the state.
Sangma was of the opinion that the subject has not received the seriousness it deserves from the education system or many teachers and schools themselves.
He cited his own school and college days where there was a strong focus on physical activities, even if it lacked professional training.
However, he lamented the declining culture of active physical education in present-day schools, stating that many schools and teachers only know about physical education but do not practice it. He emphasised the need for meaningful implementation rather than token posts and names in timetables.
Sangma acknowledged systemic shortcomings in the state’s curriculum, noting that it has not taken physical education as an important subject for students.
The gap lies not just in training infrastructure but also in guidance, seriousness, and policy execution, he said, insisting that the state must move beyond recognising natural talent and begin to create platforms and institutions that can convert it into professional excellence.
Sangma announced that the government is taking concrete steps to change this, including creating posts for physical education teachers in government schools and instructing all government-aided schools and institutions across the state to treat physical education as an essential and non-negotiable component of the curriculum.

