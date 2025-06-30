Monday, June 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CM asked to act against illegal tax collection at Tura market

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, June 29: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been urged to take immediate action against illegal tax collection by individuals, allegedly linked to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), at Najing Bazar, Tura.
The appeal was made by the daughter of the Nokma of Danakgre A’king, Amanche Ch Marak, who, in her complaint, highlighted the exploitation of poor vendors and the unauthorised leasing of market spaces by the Tura Municipal Board despite a reported cancellation of the Patta.
“These actions are in direct violation of the constitutional rights of the Nokma and the community under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution,” she said.
“The Sixth Schedule empowers Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) to safeguard tribal land, regulate markets, and uphold customary governance. The continued infringement upon these rights undermines the very foundation of indigenous self-rule,” she asserted.
Through the appeal, Amanche Marak sought an investigation and an immediate halt to the illegal collections at Najing Bazar, while calling for the restoration of lawful governance in accordance with the Sixth Schedule, and the upholding of the authority of the Nokma and the GHADC.

Previous article
Shillong woman alleges fraud by US company
