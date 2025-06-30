Even my daughter is not safe in Bengal: NCW’s Archana Majumdar on Kolkata law college gangrape

New Delhi, June 30: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Monday condemned the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal following the recent gangrape of a student at a law college in Kolkata.

She expressed deep concern over the lack of safety for women in the state, stating that even she fears for her own daughter’s safety. Speaking to IANS, Archana Majumdar said: “Even as a member of the NCW, as a mother, and as a voter of Bengal, I feel that my own daughter is not safe in West Bengal.”

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the Kolkata Law College gangrape case, and Majumdar had visited West Bengal on Sunday in an attempt to meet the victim and her family. However, she was unable to do so due to what she described as a disturbing lack of cooperation from the police and local administration.

“I was in West Bengal yesterday. Despite following all formal procedures and maintaining constant contact with the nodal officer, I was unable to reach the victim or her family. The police claimed they didn’t know where the family had gone, saying they were no longer within their jurisdiction,” Majumdar revealed.

She added: “If the Deputy Commissioner or the nodal officer truly doesn’t know the whereabouts of the victim’s family, then it is a complete failure on the part of the police. It is their duty to ensure the safety and security of the victim and her family. And if they do know but are deliberately withholding the information, then they are lying — and that too is a matter of serious concern.

Either way, the police are answerable.” Majumdar emphasised that the NCW would continue to pursue the matter. “We are writing to the relevant authorities. We have taken official cognisance and will ensure accountability,” she said. Majumdar connected the incident to a broader pattern of gender-based violence in West Bengal, citing a series of recent high-profile cases, including the RG Kar College incident, the Sandeshkhali atrocities, and other reported cases from Arijikore and Nadia.

“One after another, these horrifying events are taking place. In almost every district of Bengal, incidents of rape and murder have become disturbingly common. The real tragedy is that the perpetrators are rarely punished — they are often shielded by the police and the administration,” she told IANS.

Referring specifically to the incident at the Kolkata Law College, Majumdar recounted her visit to the crime scene. “We went to the college premises, but it was a farce. The entire stairway and lift were locked. We were denied access.

This is not just non-cooperation — it’s obstruction. And to think that even a constitutional body like the NCW is being blocked — it’s unacceptable.” She further added: “Our Constitution does not permit such treatment of constitutional bodies. The NCW exists to protect and promote the rights and welfare of women. When we are obstructed, it sends a very dangerous message — that even institutional support for women is being actively suppressed.”

Majumdar strongly criticised the West Bengal government, accusing it of failing to deliver justice in cases of crimes against women. “Under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule, rapists and other criminals continue to walk free. The state government has failed to ensure punishment.

Law and order seem to be selectively applied — not to criminals, but to protect them. The police and administration have become their shield,” she claimed. “The saying ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ couldn’t be more apt here. Rapists and traffickers are emboldened because they know nothing will happen to them.

They believe the government and police are on their side. They act with impunity.” Majumdar described the details of the Kolkata Law College gangrape as deeply alarming. “Can you imagine — a student was gangraped by her seniors and classmates in a college room, in broad daylight. I’ve seen the spot. It’s a small room — 100 to 150 square feet. There were other people present nearby. It’s impossible that no one heard anything. And yet, no one came forward to stop it,” she said.

She argued that such brazenness could only exist when perpetrators feel protected. “When the rapists are politically influential, no one dares to intervene. That’s the actual reality of colleges in West Bengal today.

Leaders of the ruling party — especially their student wings — dominate everything, from faculty to administration to admissions. It’s all part of a money-driven power structure that traces back to the ruling party. That’s why they go unpunished.” Majumdar painted a grim picture of the state of women’s safety in Bengal.

“Day by day, crimes against women are increasing — rape, murder, acid attacks, human trafficking, missing girls. These crimes are either under-reported, delayed in judicial action, or simply ignored. No strong message is being sent to the criminals,” she said. “The culprits don’t fear the law because they know they’ll be protected.

This mindset is the result of long-term failure to punish offenders.” She reaffirmed the NCW’s commitment to supporting the victim and her family. “We are determined to stand by the victim. That is our responsibility and our mandate as a commission. We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served,” she said.

In a personal reflection, Majumdar said: “It’s heartbreaking for me to say this — not just as an NCW member, but as a mother and a citizen of Bengal — that even my daughter is not safe in this state today. If this is how unsafe we feel, imagine the plight of the common woman. Something must change.”

IANS