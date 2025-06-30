Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

SMB begins eviction drive against street hawkers at Khyndailad sans COV

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, June 30: The staff of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), along with officials from the district administration and police, began an eviction drive on Monday of street hawkers at Khyndailad who do not possess Certificate of Vending (COV).
However, the eviction faced strong resistance from hawkers, as a large crowd gathered in protest. Some members of the crowd were seen snatching goods that had already been seized and loaded onto a truck by the SMB.
Over the past week, the SMB had been making public announcements urging unauthorized hawkers to vacate the area, which has been officially declared a no-vending zone.
Vendors holding valid COVs have been instructed to relocate to their designated vending spaces by July 22.
The Meghalaya & Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers & Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA) on Sunday has opposed forceful eviction of hawkers from Khyndailad till a fair relocation is achieved.
In addition, SMB staffs have been asking shop owners and commercial establishments not to display goods outside their premises in Khyndailad and the Police Bazaar area.
Shillong Municipal Board Chief Executive Officer PK Boro on June 29 issued an order directing all shops and commercial outlets to stop displaying their goods on footpaths or outside their shops with immediate effect. The order warned that failure to comply would result in the removal of such goods by the SMB and could also lead to suspension or cancellation of business licenses.
According to the SMB CEO, many shops and commercial units were found violating this rule by displaying goods outside their premises.

Previous article
Even my daughter is not safe in Bengal: NCW’s Archana Majumdar on Kolkata law college gangrape
Next article
1st phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission on track for sea trials in early 2026: Minister
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

1st phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission on track for sea trials in early 2026: Minister

New Delhi, June 30:  Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said the first phase of India’s Deep...
NATIONAL

Even my daughter is not safe in Bengal: NCW’s Archana Majumdar on Kolkata law college gangrape

New Delhi, June 30: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Monday condemned the deteriorating law...
INTERNATIONAL

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi begins 4-day Bhutan visit

New Delhi, June 30: Looking to enhancing defence cooperation, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, on...
NATIONAL

‘No compromise, compulsion of Hindi not acceptable’: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, June 30: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray on Monday said that the imposition of Hindi as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission on track for sea trials in early 2026: Minister

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30:  Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh...

Even my daughter is not safe in Bengal: NCW’s Archana Majumdar on Kolkata law college gangrape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: National Commission for Women (NCW)...

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi begins 4-day Bhutan visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: Looking to enhancing defence cooperation,...
Load more

Popular news

1st phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission on track for sea trials in early 2026: Minister

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30:  Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh...

Even my daughter is not safe in Bengal: NCW’s Archana Majumdar on Kolkata law college gangrape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: National Commission for Women (NCW)...

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi begins 4-day Bhutan visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: Looking to enhancing defence cooperation,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge