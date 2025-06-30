How many Tests has Jasprit Bumrah missed since his debut?

BIRMINGHAM, June 29: As India brace themselves for the second Test of the ongoing Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy against England, all eyes are once again on Jasprit Bumrah—not just for his bowling, but for his availability.

With the series delicately poised and India trailing 0-1, the pace spearhead is expected to sit out one or more Tests to manage his workload, reigniting a familiar concern: how many red-ball matches has Bumrah actually missed since his debut?

A Meteoric Rise with Caution Attached

Jasprit Bumrah burst onto the Test scene in January 2018 during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. In the years since, he has redefined India’s pace attack with his sharp angles, unorthodox action, and unmatched control.

With 210 wickets at a remarkable average of 19.60, Bumrah stands alone as the only bowler in Test history to claim over 200 wickets at a sub-20 average. But such brilliance has come at a cost.

Owing to his unique bowling style, which places immense strain on his body, Bumrah has always been considered injury-prone. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a bid to preserve his longevity, has largely used him in overseas tours across SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), while giving him selective exposure to home conditions.

The Numbers Behind the Misses

Since his debut, India have played 72 Test matches. Bumrah has featured in 46 of those and missed 26—approximately 36 per cent of all possible games.

In matches where Bumrah has played, India have won 20, lost 22 and drawn four. Interestingly, in the 26 Tests he’s missed, India have fared better on paper—registering 18 wins, just five losses, and three draws. However, many of those matches have been played on home soil, where conditions generally favour spin and don’t demand his inclusion.

Away Warrior, Home Visitor

A deeper look into his Test career reveals that nearly three-fourths—34 of his 46 appearances (73.9%)—have come outside India. That includes neutral fixtures like the 2021 World Test Championship final in Southampton against New Zealand.

Bumrah had to wait until 2021 to play his first Test on Indian soil. After being rested for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in 2018, he also sat out the subsequent home series against West Indies and was ruled out of the 2019 home fixtures against South Africa and Bangladesh due to a minor stress fracture in his lower back.

He finally made his home debut during the Chennai Test against England in early 2021 and played two of the first three games in that series before withdrawing from the remainder due to personal reasons.

In March 2022, he featured in both home Tests against Sri Lanka. However, a familiar back issue resurfaced, ruling him out of the entire 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy—a crucial five-match home series against Australia—and the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

Injury Breakdowns and Missed Opportunities

Bumrah’s recent tryst with injury came during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he not only returned to action but also captained India in the first and final Tests. His performance was phenomenal—claiming 32 wickets at a stunning average of 13.06—yet he was once again forced out midway through the final match due to stress-related back discomfort. That setback ruled him out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the early stages of IPL 2025 with the Mumbai Indians.

Across his career, Bumrah has missed a total of 18 home Tests, seven away Tests, and one played at a neutral venue. The away Tests missed include two against England in 2018, one in Australia in 2021, two in Bangladesh in 2022, and another two in the West Indies in 2023.

Captaincy: A Role He Passed On

Following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket—along with several other senior players—Bumrah was widely tipped as a frontrunner to lead India. However, the selectors eventually handed the reins to young Shubman Gill. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified the decision, citing the need for a long-term captain who could be consistently available across formats and series.

Later, Bumrah himself confirmed that the BCCI had approached him for the Test captaincy, but he chose to step back voluntarily, recognising that frequent rest periods for workload management would make it difficult to commit fully to the leadership role.

The Road Ahead

Though Bumrah’s presence in the Indian Test side often tilts the balance in India’s favour, the team has grown accustomed to navigating his intermittent availability. While workload management remains a key factor in prolonging his career, it also deprives the team of its most lethal weapon in crunch moments—like the one currently unfolding in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.

Whether or not Bumrah features in all five matches of the ongoing England series, his impact will be felt—and his absence will be watched just as closely. (Agencies)