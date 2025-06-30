PM endorses, M’laya’s pride Eri Silk goes global

SHILLONG, June 29: Eri Silk, the pride of Meghalaya’s textile tradition, went global on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted it in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, calling it not just a unique product but a living heritage.

The recognition follows the recent conferment of Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Meghalaya’s Eri Silk.

Describing Eri as a “heritage for Meghalaya,” the PM, in his 123rd Mann Ki Baat address, lauded the deep-rooted craftsmanship of the state’s tribal communities, particularly the Khasis, who have nurtured the art of Eri weaving across generations. Unlike conventional silk, Eri is known for its ethical production. The silkworms that make this silk are not killed to obtain it, hence it is also called “Ahimsa Silk.”

“There is something special in every corner of our country,” Modi said. “The Eri Silk of Meghalaya, now granted the GI tag, is not just a fabric, it’s a symbol of compassion, sustainability, and tradition. The women of Meghalaya are taking this legacy forward through self-help groups (SHGs), giving it new life and reach,” he added.

Eri weaving in Meghalaya is more than a skill; it is a way of life. From Ri-Bhoi to East Khasi Hills, and in parts of the Garo region, generations have reared silkworms and spun yarns with a reverence that transcends commerce.

Eri’s distinct thermal properties – cool in summer and warm in winter – add to its growing reputation as a sustainable, all-season fabric. With global markets increasingly leaning toward eco-friendly and cruelty-free textiles, Eri Silk stands at the cusp of a significant breakthrough.

The PM’s remarks, delivered as part of his call to support Khadi, handlooms, and the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement, have struck a chord in Meghalaya. For local weavers, cooperatives, and artisans, his words are both validation and motivation. Many hope this national spotlight will lead to stronger market linkages, enhanced production support, and greater appreciation for traditional crafts rooted in indigenous knowledge.

State government officials have welcomed the PM’s recognition, terming it a “moment of pride and possibility” for Meghalaya. Efforts are underway to scale up Eri production without compromising on its heritage value, with women-led SHGs playing a pivotal role in transforming the industry from subsistence to sustainability.

“Hon’ble PM, Sh. @narendramodi ji in his #mannkibaat2025 episode makes special mention of #Meghalaya’s recently GI tagged Eri Silk also called Ahimsa Silk owing to its cruelty-free and natural production method. A great encouragement to our heritage textile weavers. Thank you Hon’ble PM!” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma posted on X.