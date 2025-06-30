Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Two intruders killed as Army foils infiltration bid on J&K LoC, local ‘guide’ caught

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Jammu, June 30: The Army said on Monday that it has thwarted an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) by terrorists in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, and two infiltrators have been neutralised.

A defence ministry spokesman said here that several terrorists were neutralised, while a guide, who was facilitating the infiltration, was captured alive, and a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

“On June 29, alert troops detected suspicious movement in the Keri sector of Rajouri, a known infiltration route. This comes days before the commencement of the Amarnath yatra. Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating group of heavily armed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists,” said the official.

In the ensuing firefight, the troops inflicted casualties on the terrorist group, with preliminary reports confirming the neutralisation of at least two terrorists. One local guide, suspected of aiding the infiltrators, was apprehended during the operation, the official further said. The search operation that followed led to the recovery of weapons, explosives, and other war-like stores, underscoring the scale of the planned terrorist activity.

“The Army’s prompt action prevented a potential threat to peace and stability in the region, particularly in the wake of heightened tensions following recent cross-border incidents. The captured guide is under interrogation to uncover further details about the infiltration network and its links to Pakistan-based terror outfits,” the official added.

Following this, the Army has intensified surveillance and deployed additional resources to ensure no further breaches occur along the LoC. “Security forces remain on high alert across the Poonch and Rajouri districts to track down any remaining threats,” the Army spokesman said.

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 civilians were killed, the Army, police and other security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. A 24/7 vigil is maintained on the LoC and the International Border to ensure zero infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists trained and sheltered by Pakistan.

IANS

Previous article
India poised to emerge as centre of gravity in new world economic order: Anand Mahindra
Next article
Finance Minister Sitharaman begins Spain, Portugal and Brazil visit to showcase India’s growth story
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Finance Minister Sitharaman begins Spain, Portugal and Brazil visit to showcase India’s growth story

New Delhi, June 30: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began an official visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil...
NATIONAL

India poised to emerge as centre of gravity in new world economic order: Anand Mahindra

Mumbai, June 30: The USA’s shift toward de-globalisation may ironically lead to a new avatar of globalisation that...
INTERNATIONAL

Human rights body condemns rape of Hindu woman by local politician in Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 30: In yet another disturbing incident of violence on minorities and the atrocities against women in...
NATIONAL

Assam man arrested for killing lover, dumping body into garbage truck in B’luru

Bengaluru, June 30: The Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested a man from Assam on charges of murdering his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Finance Minister Sitharaman begins Spain, Portugal and Brazil visit to showcase India’s growth story

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman...

India poised to emerge as centre of gravity in new world economic order: Anand Mahindra

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 30: The USA’s shift toward de-globalisation may...

Human rights body condemns rape of Hindu woman by local politician in Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 30: In yet another disturbing incident of...
Load more

Popular news

Finance Minister Sitharaman begins Spain, Portugal and Brazil visit to showcase India’s growth story

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman...

India poised to emerge as centre of gravity in new world economic order: Anand Mahindra

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 30: The USA’s shift toward de-globalisation may...

Human rights body condemns rape of Hindu woman by local politician in Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 30: In yet another disturbing incident of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge