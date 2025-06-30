Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Finance Minister Sitharaman begins Spain, Portugal and Brazil visit to showcase India’s growth story

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 30: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began an official visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil from Monday to July 5 (Saturday), the Ministry said on Monday. She is leading the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance.

As part of her visit to Seville, Spain, the Finance Minister will attend the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), organised by the United Nations, and deliver a statement on behalf of India.

Finance Minister Sitharaman will also participate and deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum Leadership Summit on “From FFD4 Outcome to Implementation: Unlocking the Potential of Private Capital for Sustainable Development,” in Seville.

On the sidelines of the event, Finance Minister Sitharaman will meet senior Ministers from Germany, Peru and New Zealand, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) President Nadia Calvino, according to the official statement. As part of her visit to Lisbon, Portugal, she is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Portugal’s Finance Minister Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, besides interacting with prominent investors and members of the Indian diaspora.

In Rio de Janeiro, the Finance Minister will address the 10th Annual Meeting of New Development Bank (NDB) as India’s Governor and also attend the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. As part of the NDB meetings, Finance Minister Sitharaman will also deliver an address during the NDB Flagship Governors’ Seminar on “Building a Premier Multilateral Development Bank for the Global South”.

On the sidelines of the NDB meetings, the Finance Minister will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Brazil, China, Indonesia and Russia, according to the Ministry. The visit comes at a time when India is likely to see a GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in current fiscal (FY26) due to robust domestic demand, a normal monsoon and monetary easing, a report by S&P Global Ratings said.

Domestic demand resilience is particularly relevant in limiting the economic slowdown in economies less exposed to goods exports such as India. “We see India’s GDP growth holding up at 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2026 (year ending March 31, 2026). That forecast assumes a normal monsoon, lower crude oil prices, income-tax concessions and monetary easing,” said the report covering Asia-Pacific economies.

IANS

Previous article
Two intruders killed as Army foils infiltration bid on J&K LoC, local ‘guide’ caught
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Two intruders killed as Army foils infiltration bid on J&K LoC, local ‘guide’ caught

Jammu, June 30: The Army said on Monday that it has thwarted an infiltration attempt on the Line...
NATIONAL

India poised to emerge as centre of gravity in new world economic order: Anand Mahindra

Mumbai, June 30: The USA’s shift toward de-globalisation may ironically lead to a new avatar of globalisation that...
INTERNATIONAL

Human rights body condemns rape of Hindu woman by local politician in Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 30: In yet another disturbing incident of violence on minorities and the atrocities against women in...
NATIONAL

Assam man arrested for killing lover, dumping body into garbage truck in B’luru

Bengaluru, June 30: The Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested a man from Assam on charges of murdering his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Two intruders killed as Army foils infiltration bid on J&K LoC, local ‘guide’ caught

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, June 30: The Army said on Monday that...

India poised to emerge as centre of gravity in new world economic order: Anand Mahindra

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 30: The USA’s shift toward de-globalisation may...

Human rights body condemns rape of Hindu woman by local politician in Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 30: In yet another disturbing incident of...
Load more

Popular news

Two intruders killed as Army foils infiltration bid on J&K LoC, local ‘guide’ caught

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, June 30: The Army said on Monday that...

India poised to emerge as centre of gravity in new world economic order: Anand Mahindra

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 30: The USA’s shift toward de-globalisation may...

Human rights body condemns rape of Hindu woman by local politician in Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 30: In yet another disturbing incident of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge