Monday, June 30, 2025
Xupan: A step towards strengthening sustainable livelihoods for HEC-hit villagers in Eastern Assam

By: Agencies

Guwahati, June 30: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has been working tirelessly in project mode across various villages in five districts of Eastern Assam to mitigate human-elephant conflict and facilitate human-wildlife coexistence. As part of its holistic approach, Aaranyak provides livelihood support to affected villagers, helping them recover losses caused by elephant incursions and enhance their financial resilience.

For further empowering these communities, Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) and British Asian Trust, Elephant Family with support from Darwin Initiative has committed to creating strong market linkages for the locally-produced goods of project village beneficiaries. In tune with this commitment, a series of buyer-seller meets were organized recently under the banner “Xupan”, meaning “the ladder of advancement”. These events were conducted across all five districts to provide a reliable and accessible platform for rural producers to showcase and sell their products directly to the end consumers.

The programme commenced on 14th June at the Janjimukh Market in Jorhat District, where 27 villagers participated as sellers. Following its success, the second event was held on 17th June at Mangalboriya Market in Majuli District, with 23 sellers from nearby project villages. On 19th June, the third stall was set up at Sapakhuya Market in Tinsukia, involving 13 local participants. The initiative continued at Rajmai Market in Sivasagar District on 22nd June, where 11 villagers took part as sellers. The final stall was established at the BVFCL Market in Dibrugarh on 24th June, again featuring 11 participants from project villages.

A diverse range of products were displayed and sold at these events, including Chadar-Mekhela, elephant-motif Gamochas and bags, pottery items, vermicompost organic fertilizers, organic vegetables, pickles, bamboo crafts and bakery products, among others.

The initiative marks a significant step toward sustainable community development by connecting rural artisans, weavers and farmers with broader markets, ensuring they receive fair value for their products and reinforcing their journey towards economic independence.

The response from visitors was overwhelmingly positive, with many showing keen interest in the locally made goods and purchasing items from the stalls.

Beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity, stating that the initiative not only helped boost their income but also instilled a sense of pride and motivation.

Through Xupan, Aaranyak reaffirms commitment to empowering rural communities by connecting them with wider markets and promoting sustainable livelihoods rooted in local skills and resources.

 

