Wednesday, July 2, 2025
AIUDF MLA hails govt’s decision to make Aadhaar issuance stricter

By: Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, July 1: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam has welcomed the Assam government’s decision to make Aadhaar card issuance to adult citizens stricter.

“We do not have any objection whether Aadhaar cards are issued through the district commissioners or the Chief Minister’s Office. However, the authorities need to ensure proper verification of the applicants’ credentials so that the Aadhaar cards do not end up in the hands of ineligible individuals,” Islam said.

Notably, the Assam government, in a bid to curb illegal infiltration, especially from Bangladesh, is contemplating stricter rules and through verification for issuance of Aadhaar cards for adult citizens.

“In a few days from now, we will make Aadhaar issuance for adults stricter so that no infiltrator can illegally obtain Aadhaar cards and disturb India’s harmony. Only district commissioners will be authorised to approve its issuance once the new rules come into effect,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said that stricter rules and proper verification would ensure that no illegal immigrant could obtain an Aadhaar card, and if at all there were any illegal immigrants in the state, they could be detected and deported.

The AIUDF leader further requested the authorities to ensure a hassle-free process with no procedural lapses.

“The authorities need to ensure that applications for Aadhaar cards are processed in a fair and transparent manner. Besides, applicants should not face any inconvenience or delay in obtaining the Aadhaar cards. They should not be made to wait in queues for hours,” the AIUDF legislator said.

Assam BJP condemns 'attack' on CM's convoy in Golaghat
USAID officially shuts down
