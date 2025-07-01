Assam BJP condemns ‘attack’ on CM’s convoy in Golaghat

GUWAHATI, July 1: The state unit of BJP has condemned the incident of a water bottle being hurled at the convoy of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Golaghat on Monday, terming it an onslaught on democracy.

The chief minister was on an official visit to Golaghat on Monday when the incident took place amidst a reported protest by some Congress workers against anomalies in the Garukhuti dairy project and the alleged sale of 90 Gir cows, procured earlier by the state government for the project.

According to reports, Golaghat police, on Tuesday, detained some individuals in connection with the incident.

Addressing mediapersons at the party head office here on Tuesday, general secretary, Rituparna Baruah alleged, “Unable to counter the chief minister and the BJP government’s politics of liberation and development, the Congress has now resorted to Naxalite-like behaviour.”

“It is shocking that even while in Opposition, the Congress can act in such an undemocratic manner. Imagine what may happen if Congress comes into power,” Baruah said.

“Attacking an elected chief minister of a state exposes the true political character of the Congress,” he alleged.

The Assam Congress, meanwhile, dismissed the incident as a politically motivated ploy.

On the other hand, BJP Yuva Morcha karyakartas organised sit-in demonstrations at the district and sub-divisional headquarters across the state in protest against the incident and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

Senior leaders of the party and thousands of BJYM karyakartas from 39 organisational districts participated in these protest demonstrations across the state.