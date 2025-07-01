Tuesday, July 1, 2025
SPORTS

Ardhendu Sekhar clinches title at 48th M’laya Chess Championship

Shillong, June 30: The 48th edition of the Meghalaya State FIDE Rating Chess Championship 2025 came to a successful close today at the historic Khasi National Dorbar Hall, Mawkhar, Shillong.
Organised by the East Khasi Hills District Chess Association (EKHDCA) under the aegis of the Meghalaya Chess Association (MCA), the three-day championship was held from June 26 to 28 and was recognised by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the World Chess Federation (FIDE).
A total of 111 selected players from various affiliated districts across Meghalaya participated in the tournament, which was conducted under the FIDE Swiss Rules system across eight competitive rounds. The event was overseen by Chief Arbiter IA Th. Biju Singh, with FA Amar Bhandari serving as Deputy Chief Arbiter. Supporting them were SNA Miss Sumar Selon Ki Lamin Khonglah (Field Arbiter) and SNA Khrawkupar Pajat (Technical Arbiter).
Ardhendu Sekhar Mandal of EKHDCA emerged as the champion of the tournament, followed by Silkam Sangma of GHCA in second place and Silseng N. Marak of SGHDCA in third. Krusen D. Shira (GHCA) secured fourth place, while Amit Saraf (EKHDCA) finished fifth. The sixth to tenth positions were claimed by Barbith M. Sangma (GHCA), Balseng N. Marak (SGHDCA), Marcosh N. Marak (GHCA), Bonney Joanes Kharbani (WKHDCA), and Pynmanroi Suting (JHDCA), respectively.
In the special category awards, Kevinson Jyrwa was adjudged the Best EKHDCA Player, while Gargee Chakravarty won the Best Female (EKHDCA) prize. Lallomom Shyrkon (WKHDCA), Dapmon Bang (JHDCA), Khrawbor Makdoh (RBDCA), Diego Derian Marak (SGHDCA), Bensing G. Momin (SWGHDCA), Dibelson Kurbah (EWKHDCA), Banshanbor Marngar (SWKHDCA), and Pringprang Ch. Marak (GHCA) were recognised as the best performers from their respective districts.
Among the age-group and special prizes, Ronyson Shyrkon (WKHDCA) and Amaziah Gapesa Marak (GHCA) were named Best U-17 Boy and Girl respectively, while Nikman G. Momin (GHCA) and Peacyworkd B. Marak (EKHDCA) took home the Best U-13 Boy and Girl titles. Charming R. Marak (SWGHDCA) was awarded Best Unrated Player, and Dr. Challangga D. Sangma (GHCA) won the Best Veteran (above 50 years) award.
All prize winners were felicitated with cash awards, trophies, and certificates, bringing the curtain down on a thrilling and well-organised state-level chess event that showcased the growing chess talent across Meghalaya.

Neeraj learning ‘concept of flow’, wants Sachin’s ‘superpower’ to handle challenges
