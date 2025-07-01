Tuesday, July 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India urges Pakistan to expedite release and repatriation of Indian prisoners, including fishermen

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 1: India on Tuesday called for an early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, including fishermen along with their boats and missing Indian defence personnel, from Pakistan’s custody.

As both countries exchanged – through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad – the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have completed their sentence. Such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and on July 1 under the provisions of the 2008 bilateral agreement on Consular Access.

“In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

India has shared names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian. New Delhi also asserted that it remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country.

“In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India’s custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan,” the statement added.

It added further that, as a result of sustained efforts by the government, as many as 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that it attaches the highest priority to the welfare, safety and security of Indian prisoners. As soon as cases of apprehension of Indian prisoners by Pakistan are reported, immediate steps are taken by the Indian Mission in Islamabad towards seeking consular access from the Pakistan government.

During Consular Access, officials from the High Commission of India visit the Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails to ascertain their well-being and distribute daily-use welfare items. All possible assistance, including legal assistance, is extended to the Indian prisoners.

IANS

Previous article
Congress will ban RSS again if party comes to power at Centre, says Priyank Kharge
Next article
Full of failures, frauds, false claims: Cong chief Kharge on 10 years of Digital India
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam BJP condemns ‘attack’ on CM’s convoy in Golaghat

GUWAHATI, July 1: The state unit of BJP has condemned the incident of a water bottle being hurled at the...
NATIONAL

Full of failures, frauds, false claims: Cong chief Kharge on 10 years of Digital India

New Delhi, July 1: On the day the Modi government's flagship 'Digital India' initiative completed ten years, Congress...
NATIONAL

Congress will ban RSS again if party comes to power at Centre, says Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, has stirred...
NATIONAL

India, US may sign interim trade agreement this week: Report

New Delhi, July 1: India is on course to finalise an interim trade agreement with the US as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam BJP condemns ‘attack’ on CM’s convoy in Golaghat

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 1: The state unit of BJP has...

Full of failures, frauds, false claims: Cong chief Kharge on 10 years of Digital India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: On the day the Modi...

Congress will ban RSS again if party comes to power at Centre, says Priyank Kharge

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and...
Load more

Popular news

Assam BJP condemns ‘attack’ on CM’s convoy in Golaghat

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 1: The state unit of BJP has...

Full of failures, frauds, false claims: Cong chief Kharge on 10 years of Digital India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: On the day the Modi...

Congress will ban RSS again if party comes to power at Centre, says Priyank Kharge

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge