Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Congress will ban RSS again if party comes to power at Centre, says Priyank Kharge

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, has stirred controversy by stating that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will consider imposing a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Kharge made the remarks while reacting to a statement by senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, who had called for the removal of the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the Constitution. “What school of thought does Mr. Hosabale represent? He comes from an RSS background — an organisation that has always shown aversion to secularism, equality, and socialism,” Kharge said.

“Since its inception, the RSS has been allergic to the Constitution, to the idea of equality, and economic equity. This is not new — they are now merely reiterating their long-held ideology,” he added.

“We have opposed the RSS ideology from the beginning, and we continue to do so. We have banned the RSS twice in the past. Later, they came begging us to lift the ban. Revoking that ban was a mistake,” he stated. “When our government comes to power at the Centre, we will consider banning the RSS again,” Kharge declared.

“What is wrong with the word ‘secular’? What is wrong with ‘socialism’? Why do they have an allergy to these words? Their ideology supports only one religion and one section of people. But we will uphold and protect the Constitution,” he said.

“Let the RSS read what Ambedkar has said – that changes must be made from time to time, according to the aspirations of the people. The Constitution is a living document. Do they even understand that?” he questioned.

“They abrogated Article 370 – was that part of the original Constitution? No. They brought in an amendment to do it. Article 371(J) wasn’t there either – it was brought in through an amendment. The RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle, and now they are attempting to fabricate their own version of history. That’s why they post all kinds of misinformation on WhatsApp and Facebook,” he added.

“First, let them read Ambedkar properly. The RSS has always been opposed to him,” he claimed. “I even raised this issue in the House and submitted documents to the BJP. Yet, they did not resign. Instead, they bark like stray dogs and try to divert attention from the real issues. Let them educate themselves first,” he concluded.

