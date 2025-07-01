Tuesday, July 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India, US may sign interim trade agreement this week: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 1: India is on course to finalise an interim trade agreement with the US as early as this week to escape the tariff hike on its exports proposed by President Donald Trump, according to a report in the Financial Times. India’s negotiating team, led by Special Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, is engaged in high-level talks in Washington to conclude the bilateral trade agreement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to hold one-on-one talks with his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Tuesday or Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting in Washington, the report stated.

The interim trade deal would be an initial step towards a comprehensive bilateral free trade agreement between Indian and the US. Indian and US negotiators are aiming to finalise an interim trade deal ahead of the July 9 deadline that has been fixed by US President Donald Trump for the 90-day pause on new tariffs that were to be levied on Indian products.

Negotiations are expected to continue after that for a bigger trade deal to be signed in September-October. The US is seeking broader market access for its agricultural and dairy products, but for India, this is a livelihood issue for the country’s small farmers and hence is considered a sensitive area.

India may allow the import of select agricultural products, such as almonds, as these are already flowing into the country. However, as a quid pro quo, India is likely to press for improved access to the US market for seafood products like shrimp and fish, as well as spices, coffee, and rubber- segments where Indian exporters are globally competitive but face tariff competition in the American market.

India has already started buying more oil and gas from the US to reduce the trade surplus and has offered to increase these purchases. India has proposed significant tariff reductions, potentially lowering average duties from 13 per cent to 4 per cent, in exchange for exemptions from US tariff hikes imposed during the Trump administration.

These concessions are on the same lines as those offered in the recent bilateral free trade agreement that India has signed with the United Kingdom. India is seeking market access for its industrial products such as steel, aluminium, auto components and pharmaceutical goods. Recently, the US doubled safeguard duties on steel and aluminium imports to 50 per cent, which has adversely impacted India’s exports.

Although India has moved the WTO with the issue, it is hoping to settle the issue through the bilateral trade agreement. Trade between India and the US touched the $129 billion mark in 2024, with New Delhi recording a trade surplus of $45.7 billion. In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump launched ‘Mission 500’, an initiative aiming to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. The joint decision was announced during PM Modi’s visit to Washington.

IANS

Previous article
B’luru stampede: ‘No magical powers with police’, CAT recommends reinstatement of 5 cops
Next article
Congress will ban RSS again if party comes to power at Centre, says Priyank Kharge
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam BJP condemns ‘attack’ on CM’s convoy in Golaghat

GUWAHATI, July 1: The state unit of BJP has condemned the incident of a water bottle being hurled at the...
NATIONAL

Full of failures, frauds, false claims: Cong chief Kharge on 10 years of Digital India

New Delhi, July 1: On the day the Modi government's flagship 'Digital India' initiative completed ten years, Congress...
NATIONAL

India urges Pakistan to expedite release and repatriation of Indian prisoners, including fishermen

New Delhi, July 1: India on Tuesday called for an early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, including...
NATIONAL

Congress will ban RSS again if party comes to power at Centre, says Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, has stirred...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam BJP condemns ‘attack’ on CM’s convoy in Golaghat

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 1: The state unit of BJP has...

Full of failures, frauds, false claims: Cong chief Kharge on 10 years of Digital India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: On the day the Modi...

India urges Pakistan to expedite release and repatriation of Indian prisoners, including fishermen

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India on Tuesday called for...
Load more

Popular news

Assam BJP condemns ‘attack’ on CM’s convoy in Golaghat

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 1: The state unit of BJP has...

Full of failures, frauds, false claims: Cong chief Kharge on 10 years of Digital India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: On the day the Modi...

India urges Pakistan to expedite release and repatriation of Indian prisoners, including fishermen

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India on Tuesday called for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge