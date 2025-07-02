Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses key infra projects

GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the status of key infrastructure projects in the state.

During the course of the meeting that took place at the Union Minister’s official residence in New Delhi, Sarma sought the support and cooperation from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for ensuring timely completion of the ongoing infrastructure projects.

The Union minister assured the chief minister of MoRTH’s support for time-bound implementation of the ongoing flagship national highway projects in Assam stating that the projects will significantly boost regional connectivity, enhance trade routes and accelerate the pace of economic growth in the Northeast.

Earlier, the chief minister met a team from ICICI Foundation and ICICI Bank at his official residence and discussed the ongoing CSR initiatives in Assam.

The meeting focused on strengthening, expanding and diversifying CSR efforts in collaboration with the Assam government and expanding credit access for micro borrowers.

Moreover, LifeCare Ltd chairman Jayesh Saini called on the chief minister at the latter’s official residence and spoke at length about the company’s foray into the booming health sector in Assam and its eagerness to bring the projects to fruition soon.

It may be noted that LifeCare, a Kenya-based company, had inked an MoU in the health sector during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit held in Guwahati in February this year.