Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Awami League lays out statistics of ‘brutality’ gripping Yunus-led Bangladesh

Dhaka, July 2: The Awami League has reported statistics regarding human rights violations in Bangladesh, claiming that the country is in a state of “brutal anarchy,” highlighting several cases of rape, lynchings, and unidentified bodies, describing the South Asian country as a “blood-stained nation” under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

The former Prime Minister Sheikh Haisna’s party stressed that last month exposed the complete collapse of “safety, justice, and leadership” under the Yunus regime. According to the Awami League, the statistics revealed that only in June, 63 incidents of rapes were reported, including 17 gang rapes, seven survivors were women/girls with disabilities, while 19 children and 23 teenage girls were raped.

Additionally, 39 cases of sexual harassment and 51 physical assaults on women were reported. “These aren’t just statistics. They are devastating proof that women and girls in Bangladesh live in constant fear,” the party said on Tuesday. Exposing the “brutality” of the Yunus-led interim government, the Awami League revealed that in 41 lynching incidents, 10 were killed, 47 severely injured in attacks based on hearsay, suspicion, or political identity. The party asserted that “law has vanished and mobs now rule Bangladesh.”

It further mentioned that last month, 49 unidentified bodies were recovered dumped in rivers, fields, and roadside ditches. Earlier, Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik, speaking to the country’s leading media outlet, Prothom Alo, said, “The surge in mob violence is the direct result of state inaction and internal divisions.”

The party stated Bangladesh “is now a shield for criminals,” and questioned the interim government about the justice for rape survivors. The Awami League also questioned when the “bloodshed” and “culture of impunity” would end, raising serious concerns over the protection and security of the people. The party also questioned who was to be held accountable for this “brutal anarchy.”

This comes against the backdrop of a brutal gang rape of a Hindu woman at her home in Cumilla district. The woman was assaulted while her attackers, who were linked to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), filmed the assault and circulated the footage. Bangladesh has been gripped by protest movements following the deteriorating law and order situation and an increasing number of incidents of violence against women under the Yunus-led interim government.

