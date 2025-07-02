Free medical camp organised at Eco Camp Nameri

Tezpur, July 1: A free medical health camp was organised at Eco Camp Nameri on Sunday by the Assam (Bhorelli) Angling & Conservation Association (A(B)ACA) in collaboration with the AMC Alumni Association and the Academic Forum.

A team of experienced doctors from Guwahati and Tezpur, including Dr. Sangeet Dutta, Dr. Chandan Baruah, Dr. Nabajyoti Dutta, Dr. Rini Duwara, Dr. Lutfur Rahman, and Dr. Nirmal Betia, provided medical consultations and services to locals during the day-long camp, according to a Press release.

The medical team was felicitated by A(B)ACA Joint Secretary Alakesh Das along with Kaliram Mili, Sakuntala Koch, Sapna Payeng, Phuleswari Gowala and Honorary Secretary Captain Tridip Phukan.

A few members and associates of A(B)ACA — including Devajit Sharma, Naushad Ali, Atul Borgohain, Thaneswar Payeng, Padma Mili, Kumud Godoi, Neeraj Sharma, Chowkham Chetia, Porghoma, Suresh, Jitu Dorji, and Mintu Payeng — actively assisted in organising the camp and ensuring its smooth execution.

Both associations have announced that they will coordinate to provide follow-up medicines to patients who attended the camp, underscoring their continued commitment to community health and welfare.