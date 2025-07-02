FKJGP calls out Paul’s ‘punching bag’ remark

SHILLONG, July 1: The FKJGP has slammed Tourism Minister Paul Lyngoh for asking pressure groups to stop using the government as a “punching bag” and join hands to address long-standing and sensitive issues like the boundary dispute at Lapangap. “Is the state government not using the innocent villagers as a punching bag for failing to act on the continuous atrocities and harassment by the Karbi people for the past many years?” FKJGP chief organising secretary, Kharkupar Nongsiej, said on Tuesday.

He asked the Tourism Minister how many villagers residing along the interstate border should lose their lives if the pressure groups remain silent about the atrocities meted out by the Karbis.

Lyngdoh’s plea to the pressure groups came a day after people from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district allegedly planted trees in a disputed area at Lapangap, a village in West Jaintia Hills on the interstate border. The villagers retaliated by uprooting the saplings and dismantling temporary huts, leading to a stand-off.

Assam Police personnel reportedly fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd from the Meghalaya side.

Amid criticisms from certain civil society organisations questioning its presence and preparedness, the MDA government defended its role in managing the situation.

Lyngdoh said that politicising the border dispute or turning it into a tool for targeting the elected government only weakens the broader cause of the state’s integrity.

In a pointed message to the civil society, he said, “We are a small state that has had this problem for decades. Instead of attacking your government, try to work together and find a point of synergy, of convergence, because in a crucial issue like border dispute, you can’t have your pressure groups attacking the government.”

At the same time, the FKJGP expressed its strong resentment over an incident where a Lapangap resident was allegedly assaulted by around 50 Karbis on Tuesday while he was returning after collecting medicine from Lumlakhliat village.

Nongsiej said that the Karbis dare to attack the local population as they get protection from the Assam Police.

He further alleged that the Meghalaya Police deployed in the area remain silent spectators when the locals are attacked.

He said that a few weeks ago, the Karbis tried to encroach upon and take over the agricultural produce of the Khasi-Pnar at Loom Pynthor, which falls under Lapangap.

Nongsiej said the people from Assam have started to threaten the Khasi-Pnar population against stepping onto their agricultural lands.

He said that the Karbis have also used abusive language against the state police personnel deployed in Lapangap village.