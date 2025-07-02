Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Troubled relationship turns into utter horror

Mairang Tradegy

SHILLONG, July 1: Phyrnailin Kharsyntiew (27) was attempting to end her relationship with 25-year-old Roberto Marngar due to his increasingly suspicious behaviour. Tragically, her efforts to move on ended in horror when Roberto allegedly slit her throat in full public view at the Pyndengumiong parking lot in Mairang on Monday evening.
Originally from Mawkhap Khwa, Phyrnailin was an active choir member of the Presbyterian Church in her village. Her elder brother, Tisherlang Kharsyntiew, shared that four months ago, Roberto had become suspicious of her interactions with friends from her music class in Mairang. This persistent mistrust, he said, pushed Phyrnailin to consider ending the relationship.
Her father, Sarding Mairang, recounted that he accompanied his daughter to the parking lot after she requested his presence for a meeting with Roberto.
They met in a secluded area, where Roberto suggested they have tea.
However, she declined, making it clear that she only wanted to formally end the relationship.
While walking slightly ahead after their conversation, her father said he witnessed Roberto suddenly pull Phyrnailin’s hair and slit her throat with a knife. Initially, he thought it was just a slap or a push, but quickly realised the severity of the act.
He recalled that his daughter continued praying on the way to the hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, she removed her hand from her neck, causing a rush of blood to spill out.
Eastern West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Dangsan Khyriem, confirmed that the accused used a traditional Khasi knife in the attack. He stated that the motive was linked to Phyrnailin’s decision to end the relationship. However, he declined to provide further details, citing the early stage of the investigation.
The post-mortem was conducted at NEIGRIHMS on Tuesday. Family members and local MDC of Pariong-Mawthadraishan, Powel Sohkhlet, were present during the proceedings.
Phyrnailin’s funeral is scheduled for July 2 at the Presbyterian Church cemetery in Mawkhap Khwa.

