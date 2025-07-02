Wednesday, July 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU blames VC for decrease in funding

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 1: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) has blamed NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla for the drastic reduction in central funding to the university. The NEHUSU on Tuesday met Education Minister Rakkam Sangma to apprise him of the development. NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun stated that the central government has slashed the university’s funds by more than half, severely affecting various programs.
He alleged that in the past, Prof Shukla failed to utilise the allocated funds, leading to the rejection of many projects and the return of unutilised money to the Centre. “This may be the reason why the central government has slashed the funds,” he added.

