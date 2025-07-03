Thursday, July 3, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Dal Lake to host Khelo India Water Sports Festival in August

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 3: The first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival will be held at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake from August 21-23. The announcement was made by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, here on Thursday.

Part of its growing Khelo India calendar, the inaugural edition of the Water Games in Jammu and Kashmir comes on the back of the first Khelo India Beach Games, which were held in Diu in May.

The water sports festival will see five sports – kayaking and canoeing, rowing, water skiing, shikara race, and dragon boat. “The Khelo India Water Sports Festival is another proof of the government’s commitment to broad-based sports and creating more opportunities for athletes to express themselves at the national level. Like the first Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, we want Khelo India to become more inclusive and reach out to every corner of the country,” said Mandaviya.

The open-age competition is expected to see 400-plus athletes from the 36 states and Union Territories participate. The nomination of athletes will be made by the National Sports Federation from their national championships or other suitable events, or as decided by the Games Technical Conduct Committee on a merit basis.

“India has a decent standing in water sports in Asia. The water sports festival in Dal Lake will help expose emerging talent and prepare them for international events. Our water sports facilities have the latest infrastructure and good coaches. We only want new athletes to come and seek excellence in water games,” Mandaviya added.

The upcoming water sports festival will be the fifth Khelo India event in 2025 following the Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and J&amp;K, the Para Games in Delhi, the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar and Delhi and most recently, the Beach Games in the Union Territory of Dadra &amp; Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

IANS

Previous article
10 ISRO technologies transferred to Indian firms, says IN-SPACe
Next article
Ghanaian MPs showcase their love for India during PM Modi’s historic Parliament address
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Arunachal Guv urges legislators to focus on land reforms, women empowerment

Itanagar, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday urged legislators to prioritise land...
NATIONAL

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps to undertake free movement of various vehicles across the...
News Alert

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has sought the intervention of the National Commission of Scheduled...
News Alert

2nd Test: Gill unbeaten on 168, Jadeja makes 89 as India reach 419/6 at lunch

Birmingham, July 3: Skipper Shubman Gill continued to be serene in his knock to be unbeaten on 168,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Arunachal Guv urges legislators to focus on land reforms, women empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T....

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps...

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has...
Load more

Popular news

Arunachal Guv urges legislators to focus on land reforms, women empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T....

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps...

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge