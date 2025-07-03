Thursday, July 3, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

AAP’s decision to go solo in Bihar polls draws ‘publicity stunt’ jibe from INDIA bloc ally

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 3: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections alone has invited a slew of reactions from political parties. Various parties, its ally or adversary, reacted on expected lines; however, the harshest one came from the Congress party, its erstwhile alliance partner in the INDIA bloc.
From JD(U) to Congress and others, all elicited a common view that AAP remains a non-player in the Bihar electoral landscape and its political plunge will have no impact on the power equations there. JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan said that AAP’s decision to contest all 243 seats in Bihar shows clear and deep cracks in the INDIA bloc.

“This alliance is already in ruins and is now headed for further decline, as Kejriwal has himself said that the INDIA bloc was formed for the 2024 elections,” he said. He added that AAP’s foray into the Bihar arena will have a bearing on the INDIA bloc partners, including RJD, as Tejashwi Yadav and his party will find it difficult to rally support. Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh said this looks nothing more than a ‘publicity stunt’.

“AAP has no presence in Bihar, people don’t even know Kejriwal’s party name. By such announcements, he is trying to stay in the news. Kejriwal may be known to people here, but his party is non-existent in Bihar, he said. Another Congress leader, Tariq Anwar, said AAP was welcome to contest elections in Bihar but warned of more backlash than support. “Every party is independent to contest elections as per its own choice. AAP can also decide its fortunes in upcoming elections, but it is a fact that AAP has no base in Bihar, it has no elected representative in Bihar, even at the panchayat level,” he said.

“Deciding to take a political plunge in such a situation could incur more losses than benefits,” he added. Notably, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a press conference in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Thursday, said, “AAP will contest Bihar polls alone. The INDIA bloc was only for the Lok Sabha polls; there is no alliance with Congress now.”

When probed further, he said, “If there was any alliance, then why did Congress contest in Visavadar bypolls. They came to defeat us. BJP sent Congress to defeat us and cut the votes.”

