Thursday, July 3, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Arunachal Guv urges legislators to focus on land reforms, women empowerment

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Itanagar, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday urged legislators to prioritise land reforms, enact robust legislation for solid waste management, hygiene, and sanitation, and promote policies that truly empower women, upholding their rights, and increasing their participation in public life.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the state legislative assembly at DK Auditorium, the Governor said that the people faced the uphill task of building a state virtually from scratch, amidst rugged mountains, scattered habitations, and challenging terrain, but through vision, perseverance, and people-centric legislation, they have ensured that Arunachal Pradesh did not follow the path of instability and insurgency that troubled some of the sister states in the northeast.

Instead, we chose peace, inclusivity, and unity in diversity, he said. The Governor said that today, people are witnessing a transformative phase in the state’s evolution, marked by better administrative outreach and improved service delivery.

Governance is becoming more responsive, more citizen-centric, and more in tune with the needs of the people, he said. The Governor, while citing landmark legislation, said that the Assembly has played a pivotal role in this transformation, not merely by passing laws, but by shaping a vision for the future.

He called for decisive steps toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring environmental sustainability, poverty alleviation, gender equality, and the empowerment of every segment of society.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor also addressed the gathering, sharing their reflections on the Assembly’s journey and aspirations for its future.

The Chief Minister in his post on the X said: “50 years of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a legacy built on the voices of the people, shaped by duty, and strengthened through democratic resolve.” “As the Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal, Lt Gen KT Parnaik Ji (Retd), honoured the Golden Jubilee celebrations, it was more than a milestone, it was a reminder.

Power means nothing without purpose. Know your responsibilities, only then will your words have value. Let this not just mark a milestone, but ignite a renewed commitment to principled leadership,” Khandu said. Unveiling the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Plaque, the Governor officially marked the commencement of the 45-day-long celebratory events, honouring 50 years of legislative excellence and the robust democratic spirit of the state. On the historic occasion, the Chief Minister released the official theme song of the Golden Jubilee, while the Deputy Chief Minister launched the commemorative badge symbolising the occasion.

IANS

Previous article
Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps to undertake free movement of various vehicles across the...
News Alert

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has sought the intervention of the National Commission of Scheduled...
News Alert

2nd Test: Gill unbeaten on 168, Jadeja makes 89 as India reach 419/6 at lunch

Birmingham, July 3: Skipper Shubman Gill continued to be serene in his knock to be unbeaten on 168,...
INTERNATIONAL

India will soon be world’s third-largest economy: PM Modi

Accra, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that over the past decade, India has seen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps...

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has...

2nd Test: Gill unbeaten on 168, Jadeja makes 89 as India reach 419/6 at lunch

News Alert 0
Birmingham, July 3: Skipper Shubman Gill continued to be...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps...

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has...

2nd Test: Gill unbeaten on 168, Jadeja makes 89 as India reach 419/6 at lunch

News Alert 0
Birmingham, July 3: Skipper Shubman Gill continued to be...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge