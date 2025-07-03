Arunachal Guv urges legislators to focus on land reforms, women empowerment

Itanagar, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday urged legislators to prioritise land reforms, enact robust legislation for solid waste management, hygiene, and sanitation, and promote policies that truly empower women, upholding their rights, and increasing their participation in public life.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the state legislative assembly at DK Auditorium, the Governor said that the people faced the uphill task of building a state virtually from scratch, amidst rugged mountains, scattered habitations, and challenging terrain, but through vision, perseverance, and people-centric legislation, they have ensured that Arunachal Pradesh did not follow the path of instability and insurgency that troubled some of the sister states in the northeast.

Instead, we chose peace, inclusivity, and unity in diversity, he said. The Governor said that today, people are witnessing a transformative phase in the state’s evolution, marked by better administrative outreach and improved service delivery.

Governance is becoming more responsive, more citizen-centric, and more in tune with the needs of the people, he said. The Governor, while citing landmark legislation, said that the Assembly has played a pivotal role in this transformation, not merely by passing laws, but by shaping a vision for the future.

He called for decisive steps toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring environmental sustainability, poverty alleviation, gender equality, and the empowerment of every segment of society.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor also addressed the gathering, sharing their reflections on the Assembly’s journey and aspirations for its future.

The Chief Minister in his post on the X said: “50 years of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a legacy built on the voices of the people, shaped by duty, and strengthened through democratic resolve.” “As the Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal, Lt Gen KT Parnaik Ji (Retd), honoured the Golden Jubilee celebrations, it was more than a milestone, it was a reminder.

Power means nothing without purpose. Know your responsibilities, only then will your words have value. Let this not just mark a milestone, but ignite a renewed commitment to principled leadership,” Khandu said. Unveiling the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Plaque, the Governor officially marked the commencement of the 45-day-long celebratory events, honouring 50 years of legislative excellence and the robust democratic spirit of the state. On the historic occasion, the Chief Minister released the official theme song of the Golden Jubilee, while the Deputy Chief Minister launched the commemorative badge symbolising the occasion.

IANS