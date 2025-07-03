Week-long FDP on indigenous knowledge systems held at RGU

Guwahati, July 3: The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Cell, in collaboration with the Royal Centre for Human Resource Development and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of RGU conducted a highly enriching week-long Faculty Development Programme from 23rd to 28th June 2025 on the theme “Reimagining Education through NEP 2020: Multidisciplinarity, Innovation, and Integration of Indigenous Knowledge Systems”.

The programme focused on critically engaging with the educational reforms introduced by NEP 2020 and aimed to integrate traditional Indian knowledge into contemporary academic frameworks through multidisciplinary and innovative approaches, according to a RGU Press release

It featured 24 technical sessions and brought together experts from diverse disciplines to share their perspectives on aligning IKS with the goals of a holistic and inclusive education system.

The external resource persons for the FDP include Prof. Joy Sen, Department of Architecture and Regional Planning, IIT Kharagpur; Dr. Neha Satam-Rane, Research Associate, ISS, IKS Division, Ministry of Education, and Visiting Professor, IIT, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh & JSPM College for Management Studies, Pune; Dr. Hirak Ranjan Das, Innovation Manager (IP & TT), NER, AICTE, Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education; Er. Rajib Lochan Pathak, Project Head, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Vinay Kumar, Senior Scientist at the Ministry of Science & Technology; Prof. Anil Pratap Giri, Professor-CDR, Department of Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit and Oriental Languages, University of Allahabad; Prof. Ankur Ganguly, Dean Academics & Director, Amity Institute of Applied Sciences, Kolkata; Dr. Ankur Joshi, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Management Studies, Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan; Satyam Tiwari, Visiting Faculty & Reincarnation project Scientist, IKSMHA Centre, IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh; Dr. Dhurjjati Sarma, Assistant Professor, Gauhati University; Dr. Mridusmita Mahanta, Associate Professor & Head, Department of English, Sonapur College.

From RGU, Prof. Amar Jyoti Choudhury, Emeritus Professor and In-Chair, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity; Prof. Surajit C. Mukhopadhyay, Director, Centre for Interdisciplinary Research, Prof. Sheila Bora, Senior Professor & Advisor; Prof. Pradip Jyoti Mahanta, Senior Professor, Dept. of English, Prof. George A.P., Chairman RCHRD; Prof. Amlan Das, Co-coordinator, IKS Cell; Dr. Debajit Bora, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology; Dr. Stuti Goswami, Associate Professor, Department of English; Dr. Aruna Dev Roy, Associate Professor, Royal School of Commerce; Dr. Annu Kumari, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology; Dr. Hirak Jyoti Hazarika, Assistant Professor, Library & Information Science; Dr. Saswati Bordoloi, Assistant Professor & Co-coordinator, Indian Knowledge Systems Cell, were the resource persons.

The Valedictory Session was chaired by Dr. Diganta Munshi, Director IQAC & Registrar Admin, Prof. George A.P., Chairman of RCHRD, and Prof. Alan Das, Co-coordinator, IKS Cell, Royal Global University.