Thursday, July 3, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

India will soon be world’s third-largest economy: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Accra, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that over the past decade, India has seen a major transformation across the spectrum, and on the foundations of stable polity and good governance, the country will soon be the world’s third-largest economy.

During his historic Parliament address here, PM Modi said India already contributes nearly 16 per cent to global growth. “Today, India is the fastest growing emerging economy. On the foundations of stable polity and good governance, India will soon be the third largest economy,” the Prime Minister told the esteemed house.

PM Modi further stated that India’s demography is paying its dividend. “India now has the world’s third largest start-up ecosystem. India is an innovation and technology hub, where global companies want to converge,” said PM Modi in his address.

“We are recognised as the Pharmacy of the world. Indian women today lead in science, space, aviation and sports. India landed on the Moon. And, today an Indian is in orbit giving wings to our human space flight mission,” he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that people of India have resolved to make India a Developed Nation by 2047, when “we celebrate 100 years of Independence”. “As Ghana continues to pursue the path of progress and prosperity, India shall walk with you, shoulder to shoulder, on this road,” he commented.

In 2015, New Delhi hosted the India-Africa Summit. “President John Mahama was one of our esteemed guests. In 2017, India hosted the annual meeting of the African Development Bank. We have expanded our diplomatic presence to 46 countries across Africa,” said PM Modi.

Over 200 projects across the continent enhance connectivity, infrastructure and industrial capacity. Every year, the India-Africa Business conclave generates new opportunities. “In Ghana, we inaugurated the Tema – Mpakadan rail line last year.

It is the largest infrastructure project in this part of the African region. We welcome Ghana’s own efforts to accelerate economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Ghana also holds great potential to become an IT and innovation hub in the region.

Together, we will shape a future, full of promise and progress,” the Prime Minister emphasised. Earlier, PM Modi was conferred The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, the country’s highest civilian honour, by President Mahama. PM Modi thanked Ghana’s President for the honour and called it a “matter of immense pride”.

IANS

Previous article
In Ghana, PM Modi pays tribute to revered African leader Kwame Nkrumah
Next article
2nd Test: Gill unbeaten on 168, Jadeja makes 89 as India reach 419/6 at lunch
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Arunachal Guv urges legislators to focus on land reforms, women empowerment

Itanagar, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday urged legislators to prioritise land...
NATIONAL

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps to undertake free movement of various vehicles across the...
News Alert

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has sought the intervention of the National Commission of Scheduled...
News Alert

2nd Test: Gill unbeaten on 168, Jadeja makes 89 as India reach 419/6 at lunch

Birmingham, July 3: Skipper Shubman Gill continued to be serene in his knock to be unbeaten on 168,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Arunachal Guv urges legislators to focus on land reforms, women empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T....

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps...

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has...
Load more

Popular news

Arunachal Guv urges legislators to focus on land reforms, women empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T....

Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 3: The Manipur government has taken steps...

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge