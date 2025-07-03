Meghalaya Nuggets

Workshop delves into women leadership in rural development

SHILLONG, July 2: The Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) successfully organised the Regional Workshop 2025 under the theme ‘Sangathan, Swasthya, Samriddhi – Women Collective’s Action on Food, Nutrition, Health & WASH.’ The event brought together representatives from 16 states across India, providing a dynamic platform to discuss and exchange strategies for empowering women-led collectives in addressing critical issues related to food security, nutrition, health, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). The workshop emphasised the importance of community institutions and women’s leadership in driving holistic rural development. The workshop featured interactive sessions, presentations of successful models, and field experiences from participating states, fostering cross-learning and collaborative thinking. Delegates appreciated the initiative taken by MSRLS in leading this vital dialogue, which aligns with national priorities on rural health and women empowerment. The event concluded with actionable insights and a shared vision to scale up women-led interventions for improved health and well-being in rural communities. Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Smriti Sharan, Director, C&RD department, Sibhy C Sadhu, and Secretary (Retd.), Government of India, NN Sinha, were amongst the prominent personalities in attendance.

Exhibition on teaching aids for children in Tura

TURA, July 2: The third-year B.Sc students of College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, recently organised an exhibition on teaching aids for children under the course title ‘Early Childhood Education’ The event showcased a range of innovative and low-cost teaching materials designed to support early learning and development, guided by the course instructor Dr Kh R Aimol, Associate Professor and HOD, Department of Human Development and Family Studies. The primary aim of the exhibition was to display developmentally appropriate teaching aids prepared by the students as part of their class practicals for the course Early Childhood Education offered by the department. The exhibition was graced by the Dean, Dr Jyoti V Vastrad, and faculty members, who appreciated the students’ creativity, efforts, and practical approach to early childhood education. The Dean encouraged the students to explore entrepreneurial opportunities by multiplying the production of such teaching aids for broader outreach and impact in the community. The teaching aids focused on key developmental areas such as fine motor skills, concept formation, counting, vocabulary building, and phonics. Highlights included the creative use of litchi seeds for threading and counting, cardboard-based activity tools, and other reusable and eco-friendly materials, promoting sustainability in education. A notable feature of the exhibition was the inclusion of teaching aids prepared in the local language, Garo, underscoring the importance of nurturing young children in their mother tongue, which plays a vital role in cognitive development, emotional connection, and cultural identity during early years of learning.