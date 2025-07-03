Thursday, July 3, 2025
MEGHALAYANATIONAL

Quality education measures progress of a state, not infrastructure: Rakkam

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 2: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Wednesday said raising the standard of education measures the progress of a state more than developing infrastructure or creating assets.
“We can bring a lot of money and construct beautiful roads and buildings, but development will not elevate the community. It can be done through the quality of education and learning. Let us prioritise our commitment to raise the standard of our education,” he said during the inauguration of the Jirang Government Higher Secondary School (Arts stream).
Reflecting on recent strides made by the department, Sangma said, “We have undertaken many initiatives in the last four to five years. These include the establishment of 21 colleges across the state.”
He said 85% of the colleges in Meghalaya were once concentrated in Shillong. This led to overcrowding, as students from the districts had to migrate to the state capital for courses of their choice.
“But today, there are government colleges in almost every district offering all the streams,” he said.
Sangma stated that the government has introduced Humanities, Science, and Commerce streams in all government higher secondary schools. He underlined efforts to address the growing number of students passing Class X and the resultant pressure on higher secondary enrolment.
He said the government upgraded 17 institutions to higher secondary, introduced new courses across 30 institutions, and started morning and evening classes to ease the pressure of accommodating more students who clear Class X.
He noted that two to three years ago, new degree colleges were established as part of a broader strategy to make higher education accessible across the state.
To ensure that teaching does not suffer due to administrative delays, the minister directed officials to make interim arrangements when schools have vacancies. “Whenever a vacancy arises and the department takes time for regular recruitment, send a proposal to make temporary arrangements so that schools are not without teachers,” he said.
Sangma revealed that Rs 4.5 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a new building under an Asian Development Bank scheme, although the process would take some time.
Highlighting the government’s commitment, Sangma stated, “We have left no stone unturned and constructed or renovated 2,000 government LP schools and constructed 500 new government schools.”

