Govt plans to revive Kynshi hydro project in original form

SHILLONG, July 3: The state government plans to revive the long-delayed Kynshi Hydro Power Project in its original run-of-river (RoR) form, Power Minister AT Mondal indicated after a discussion with the Joint Committee of the local people to be impacted by the project.

The minister expressed optimism, noting that the local stakeholders conveyed their willingness to cooperate with both the Power Department and the executing agency. He underscored the state’s urgent need to enhance its power generation capacity, describing the shift in local sentiment as a critical development.

Mondal recalled that the project was initially awarded to Athena Power Corporation Limited under the RoR framework. However, an attempt to convert it into a hybrid model combining RoR and Pump Storage Project (PSP) led to delays, as the PSP component lacked legal and policy backing under the state’s existing power policy and the earlier memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The cabinet eventually decided to cancel the MoU due to the absence of the PSP provision. With the current proposal reverting to the original RoR model, the minister said the matter would be placed before the cabinet once again to restore the previous agreement.

He clarified that no new MoU has been signed and that the government intends to reactivate the original agreement signed years ago. The project’s power generation capacity is still under assessment, with the company expected to furnish detailed figures in due course.

Regarding ownership, Mondal confirmed that the project will remain with the company while the state government will receive 12% of the power generated free of cost. An additional 1% will be earmarked for local area development.

Amid growing resistance to the proposed 55 MW Kulsi Hydroelectric Project, the Meghalaya government has stated that it will proceed with the joint venture with Assam only after taking all stakeholders into confidence. The Kulsi multipurpose project, initially proposed in 1997, has since been recognised as a national project with an estimated cost of Rs 1,454.95 crore (as per 2018 data).

Mondal acknowledged the nature of such projects often generates public anxiety and said that if the government is able to properly address the concerns of protestors, people are likely to come on board and matters will settle down naturally.

The state government is also optimistic about securing the final clearance for the 210 MW Leshka Stage-II Hydroelectric Project within the year, signalling a major step forward in the state’s push for energy self-reliance.

Once cleared, Leshka Stage-II will add 210 MW of power to the state’s grid through the RoR model. The estimate currently stands at over Rs 2,100 crore. On concerns raised earlier about high acidity levels in the river, the minister noted that water quality has since improved, creating a more favourable environment for hydropower generation.