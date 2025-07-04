16-year-old girl forcefully taken from home, raped; accused held

TURA, July 3: A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Raksamgre sub-division on West Garo Hills after being forcefully taken from her home last week, a delayed report said here on Thursday.

The accused was arrested after a FIR was lodged at Tikrikilla police station by the survivor’s family on Wednesday, two days after the girl was found missing from her home early morning on June 30.

In their FIR, the parents stated that they became aware of their daughter going missing at around 3:30 am after which they began searching for her. The parents called her number which was picked up by the accused identified as Balsring K Sangma.

The parents then rushed to the house of the accused the same morning but when they arrived there, the accused along with his relatives assaulted them with machetes and logs.

As per the FIR, the survivor’s father sustained injuries in the attack, but they somehow managed to extract the girl from the house.

Confirming the incident, West Garo Hills SP, Abraham T Sangma stated that an FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

The incident has sparked anger among residents across Garo Hills as it comes close on the heels of the infamous Raksamgre murder case where a wife, in collusion with her lover and brothers, murdered her husband before waylaying police personnel.

“This is becoming a routine now and needs to be tempered as quickly as possible. We condemn such criminal acts and atrocities being perpetrated and hope the victims are given justice and the accused punished severely,” a resident of Tikrikilla said.