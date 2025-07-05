Boundary pact: First pillar erected, says Assam CM

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, July 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed that the first pillar has been erected in one of the areas of differences along the Assam-Meghalaya border as part of the on-ground execution of the 2022 agreement between the two states.

The chief minister shared the significant milestone in a post on social media even as he did not specify the area where the first boundary pillar was erected.

Notably, Assam and Meghalaya had on June 2 resumed chief minister-level talks and decided to erect, by August 15 this year, boundary pillars on five of the six areas of differences, on which the agreement was inked in 2022, after some “readjustments.”

“In 1972, when Meghalaya state was carved out, a significant portion of its boundary with Assam was left ambiguous, often leading to chaos and tension between our states.

Fifty years later, in 2022, under the leadership of Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji, and in the presence of Adarniya AmitShah Ji, our two states signed a historic MoU to begin defining our boundaries,” Sarma posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Six of the 12 disputed areas have been resolved and earmarked for boundary works and fruits of that agreement are now flowing in as the first pillars get erected,” he stated.

“So how do these pillars improve harmony between us sister States? People and administration on both sides now have exact clarity on jurisdiction. Governance can finally shine in these once grey areas,” the chief minister said.

It may be recalled that an MoU was signed in March 2022 between the two state governments to put to rest the five decades-old differences in six areas – Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra.