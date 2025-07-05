Missing city woman reaches UP ‘mysteriously’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 4: A police team, accompanied by family members, left for Uttar Pradesh on Friday to bring back Janice Angel Mary Sawian (31), who had been missing from Nongmensong since July 1.

According to police sources, Janice’s relatives received a phone call from Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, informing them that she had been located.

She was later taken to FRN Hospital Medical College in Prayagraj for medical attention.

Reports suggest that Janice is still unaware of how she ended up in Uttar Pradesh. Her family had earlier filed a missing person report at the Nongmensong Police Outpost.

Meanwhile, police have issued a hue and cry notice regarding the disappearance of Kangabam Sunita Devi (54) from Umpling, Shillong, who has been missing since June 9, 2025.

According to police, Devi is the daughter of Kangabam Biren Singh. She is mentally challenged and was last seen wearing a pink top, pyjamas, and sandals. She communicates in Manipuri and Hindi.