Saturday, July 5, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentDisasterMEGHALAYA

BSF personnel sensitised on human-elephant interaction, wildlife crime in SWKH

By: Web Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, July 5: The Meghalaya Forest Department organised an outreach programme for the personnel of the 193rd Border Security Force (BSF) Battalion at Ranikor, Gumaghat Border Outpost (BOP) on the Indo-Bangla border in South-West Khasi Hills (SWKH) district on Thursday last.

The main objectives of the outreach programme were to sensitise the BSF personnel on how to deal with herds of wild elephants they often encounter while discharging duty on the international border as well as raise awareness among BOP officials about various forms of wildlife crime, current trends in wildlife trafficking, and trade activities within their area of responsibility. A team from Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) was involved in the orientation as resource persons.

Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar and Abhijit Baruah of Elephant Research and Conservation Division (ERCD) of Aaranyak delivered talks to create awareness among the BSF personnel about behaviour and basic knowledge about the characteristics of Asian elephants to help them avoid confrontation with elephants they come across during the course of duty. Wild elephants often move across the international border in the area posing hazards to the BSF personnel.

Dr. Jimmy Borah, Senior Official from Aaranyak’s Legal and Advocacy Division, led an informative discussion on wildlife crime and illegal trade along border areas. His presentation highlighted key crime trends, challenges faced in enforcement, impacts of illegal trade, and practical preventive measures that BSF personnel could adopt within their operational areas.

Sankupar Kharsyntiew, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Nongstoin Wildlife Range, also interacted with BSF personnel and said that the department was going to develop joint future strategies, including joint patrolling to deal with wild elephants.

Around 33 BSF personnel attended the session, and participated in the sensitisation programme in the presence of Shravan Kumar, Inspector of the 193rd BSF battalion.  Joseph Sawkmie, Beat Officer, Mawkyrwat Wildlife Beat, oversaw the programme’s overall arrangements.

This collaborative initiative reflects the growing need for frontline forces to be equipped not only to discharge duty for national security but also to respond effectively to emerging conservation challenges along international borders.

Previous article
Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th birthday, exiled Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai...
NATIONAL

Contraband worth Rs 1.44 crore seized in Mizoram, 11 people held

Aizawl, July 5: Assam Rifles and other security forces have seized contraband worth over Rs 1.44 crore and...
NATIONAL

Kasba law student rape: College governing body meeting records under scanner

Kolkata, July 5: The minutes of successive governing body meetings of South Calcutta Law College (New Campus), located...
INTERNATIONAL

12 nations to get US tariff letters on Monday, says Trump

New Delhi/Washington, July 5: US President Donald Trump has signed tariff letters on exports from 12 countries, which...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th...

Contraband worth Rs 1.44 crore seized in Mizoram, 11 people held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, July 5: Assam Rifles and other security forces...

Kasba law student rape: College governing body meeting records under scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 5: The minutes of successive governing body...
Load more

Popular news

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th...

Contraband worth Rs 1.44 crore seized in Mizoram, 11 people held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, July 5: Assam Rifles and other security forces...

Kasba law student rape: College governing body meeting records under scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 5: The minutes of successive governing body...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge