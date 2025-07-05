Saturday, July 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Man gets one year in jail for peeping while girl was bathing

By: Agencies

Date:

MENDIPATHAR, July 4: A man was sentenced to one year imprisonment by a court in North Garo Hills district for peeping into the bathroom while a girl was having a bath, officials said on Friday.
The incident had happened in December 2019, they said.
The man was charged under IPC section 354C, which deals with voyeurism, besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.
The POCSO court of Judge B Joshi sentenced him to one year in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.
The court noted that such acts are a serious violation of privacy and will be dealt with firmly under the law. (PTI)

