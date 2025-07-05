Court extends judicial custody of Sonam, Raj by 14 days

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 4: A court here on Friday extended the judicial remand of the two prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case — Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha — by another 14 days.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Tushar Chanda said that the duo was produced before the court via video conferencing. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court decided to extend their judicial custody.

In response to a query, Chanda explained that the court has granted permission to the Investigating Officer (IO) to seek further police custody if required for the investigation. “The IO may file a formal petition before the court if additional police custody is needed,” he said.

The APP also shared that during the video conference, the accused were brought before the camera and asked about their well-being. “Both appeared to be in good health,” he said, adding that the judge asked if they had anything to say.

“Both declined to say anything,” Chanda added.