After Paul, now Rymbui bats for MRSSA over ILP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 5: While pressure groups are raising a renewed pitch for ILP in Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party (UDP) leadership seems to be leaning towards the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) as a better mechanism than the inner line permit to keep a tab on influx.

Recently, UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh had described MRSSA as a more potent tool than ILP in containing influx and, now, senior party leader and Amlarem MLA, Lahkmen Rymbui has also pointed out that the MRSSA remains the most viable mechanism currently available to safeguard the interests of the indigenous population in the state.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Rymbui said that while the demand for the implementation of the ILP continues, the MRSSA can be implemented effectively in the interim.

“The MRSSA is the best option we have at this point to protect our people,” he stated, adding that the state is still waiting for the Centre’s nod on the ILP resolution.

With this act, people who come to Meghalaya from outside will know that there is an authority here to find out if they indulge in anything wrong, he said.

Recently, Lyngdoh had emphasised that the MRSSA is a state law that has been debated by the government and the State Assembly, and is an improvement upon the ILP due to its drafting by modern lawmakers.

He made it clear that MRSSA is not a substitute or adjunct to the ILP.

He also noted that the ILP emerged from the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation Act, which was framed by colonel rulers.

The MRSSA allows the state Assembly to make amendments as needed, a flexibility that the colonial-era ILP cannot match, he said.

Lyngdoh confirmed that a cabinet sub-committee is drafting amendments to add more teeth to the MRSSA, aiming to screen dubious entrants without throttling genuine tourism.

The demand for both MRSSA and ILP has seen a fresh wave of support following the shocking murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra, allegedly at the hands of his wife and her accomplices. The tragic incident has reignited public concern over unchecked influx and the need for stronger regulatory mechanisms.

It may be recalled that the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had, in 2019, passed a resolution urging the central government to extend the ILP regime to Meghalaya. However, the request has since remained pending.