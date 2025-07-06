Resistance from landowners, locals delays border fencing work in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 5: The border fencing working in Meghalaya is progressing at snail’s pace despite concerted efforts by the central and state governments.

Meghalaya shares a 443-km-long international border with Bangladesh, but large sections remain unfenced.

Government efforts to close these gaps have been met with resistance from local landowners who fear losing their property.

Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui stressed the urgency of the situation and called for consensus-driven action.

The rising frequency of illegal crossings and the risks they pose to national security are causing concern, he said.

The government is trying to convince the people, especially considering the situation in Bangladesh, but news reports show that police, Village Defence Parties (VDPs), and other organisations have been frequently apprehending infiltrators entering the country.

Geographical and diplomatic constraints further compound the fencing delay. Under bilateral agreements, India cannot construct permanent infrastructure within 150 meters of the international boundary, triggering local opposition from those whose livelihoods depend on border lands.

With growing instability in neighbouring Bangladesh and increasing reports of infiltration, the unresolved fencing issue now looms as a serious internal security concern.

It is now left to the central and state governments to maintain the delicate balance between local interests and national priorities in one of the country’s most sensitive border zones.