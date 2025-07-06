Sunday, July 6, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Resistance from landowners, locals delays border fencing work in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 5: The border fencing working in Meghalaya is progressing at snail’s pace despite concerted efforts by the central and state governments.
Meghalaya shares a 443-km-long international border with Bangladesh, but large sections remain unfenced.
Government efforts to close these gaps have been met with resistance from local landowners who fear losing their property.
Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui stressed the urgency of the situation and called for consensus-driven action.
The rising frequency of illegal crossings and the risks they pose to national security are causing concern, he said.
The government is trying to convince the people, especially considering the situation in Bangladesh, but news reports show that police, Village Defence Parties (VDPs), and other organisations have been frequently apprehending infiltrators entering the country.
Geographical and diplomatic constraints further compound the fencing delay. Under bilateral agreements, India cannot construct permanent infrastructure within 150 meters of the international boundary, triggering local opposition from those whose livelihoods depend on border lands.
With growing instability in neighbouring Bangladesh and increasing reports of infiltration, the unresolved fencing issue now looms as a serious internal security concern.
It is now left to the central and state governments to maintain the delicate balance between local interests and national priorities in one of the country’s most sensitive border zones.

Previous article
Mondal seeks release of frozen fund for power system upgrades
Next article
After Paul, now Rymbui bats for MRSSA over ILP
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

After Paul, now Rymbui bats for MRSSA over ILP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: While pressure groups are raising a renewed pitch for ILP in Meghalaya, the...
NATIONAL

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos...
NATIONAL

Police use water cannon to disperse Congress workers during a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Health Minister Veena George over the death of...

Police use water cannon to disperse Congress workers during a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Health Minister...
MEGHALAYA

Mondal seeks release of frozen fund for power system upgrades

Power min pushes for financial support from Central Electricity Authority By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: Power Minister AT Mondal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge