Sunday, July 6, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain emphasise his commitment to righteousness: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, PM Modi said he inspired people to uphold truth in the face of adversity.

“The sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness. He inspires people to uphold truth in the face of adversity,” wrote PM Modi on X. Currently, the Prime Minister is in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a state visit.

The solemn observance of Ashoora-e-Muharram marks a poignant day in Islamic history, honouring the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the revered grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his companions. This day is synonymous with courage, sacrifice, and steadfastness in the face of tyranny.

Millions gather to pay homage to those who laid down their lives for truth, righteousness, and justice in the Battle of Karbala.

The 10th Muharram, called Ashura, is being observed across the country on Sunday. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Shia Muslims across the world observe a public mourning.

In Kashmir, the Shia community on Friday (July 4) took out a Muharram procession on the traditional route in the city here to mark the eighth day of mourning. The processions will also be taken out on Sunday to mark the tenth day.

The 10th day of the first month of Muharram of the Muslim calendar marks the day of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, who was killed by the army of King Yazid in 680 AD on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq in the Karbala area. The besieged family of Imam Hussain, his family and companions, were denied drinking water even when they were camped at the bank of the Euphrates. Even the 6-month-old Ali Asghar was denied drinking water by the army of the Yazid. Imam Hussain chose to sacrifice himself and his family and companions rather than accept the supremacy of evil over the truth.

Shia Muslims commemorate the event by taking out processions and chest-beating, but the mourning of Muharram is sacrosanct to both the Shia and the Sunni Muslims alike.

–IANS

Previous article
BJP’s booth strengthening drive in Chennai today to energise grassroots cadre
Next article
Immortal son of nation: PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

TN’s Tiruchendur Murugan temple consecration to be held after 16 years on Monday

Chennai, July 6 :After a gap of 16 years, the historic consecration ceremony of the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple...
NATIONAL

Immortal son of nation: PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

New Delhi, July 6: On the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid...
NATIONAL

BJP’s booth strengthening drive in Chennai today to energise grassroots cadre

Chennai, July 6 : The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conducting a major...
NATIONAL

Nearly 48,000 devotees perform Amarnath Yatra in three days

Srinagar, July 6 : Nearly 48,000 devotees performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra during the last three days amid...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

TN’s Tiruchendur Murugan temple consecration to be held after 16 years on Monday

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, July 6 :After a gap of 16 years,...

Immortal son of nation: PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: On the birth anniversary of...

BJP’s booth strengthening drive in Chennai today to energise grassroots cadre

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, July 6 : The Tamil Nadu unit of...
Load more

Popular news

TN’s Tiruchendur Murugan temple consecration to be held after 16 years on Monday

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, July 6 :After a gap of 16 years,...

Immortal son of nation: PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: On the birth anniversary of...

BJP’s booth strengthening drive in Chennai today to energise grassroots cadre

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, July 6 : The Tamil Nadu unit of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge