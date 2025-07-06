Sunday, July 6, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

India second most satisfying democracy, says research

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 5: India, the world’s largest democracy, ranks second among nations as 74 per cent of people here feel satisfied about the working of the system of representative governance, according to Pew Research Centre (PRC) in a survey available on Saturday.
Citing India as a shining example at the time of a gloomy public outlook towards democracy in 12-high income nations, the “Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey” of PRC said that the nation of over 99 crore voters is ranked just behind Sweden (75 per cent) in the survey covering 23 countries.
The survey’s findings also show that economic perceptions are an important factor behind people feeling satisfied with the functioning of democracy in their countries.
“Countries where large shares of the public say the economy is in good shape also tend to have large shares who are satisfied with their democracy,” said PRC, putting India in the coveted club of five nations where public perception about good functioning democracy and economy is high. (IANS)

Previous article
BJP leader hails Centre’s efforts to restore peace in Manipur
Next article
Shubhanshu Shukla to interact with M’laya students from ISS
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

After Paul, now Rymbui bats for MRSSA over ILP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: While pressure groups are raising a renewed pitch for ILP in Meghalaya, the...
NATIONAL

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos...
NATIONAL

Police use water cannon to disperse Congress workers during a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Health Minister Veena George over the death of...

Police use water cannon to disperse Congress workers during a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Health Minister...
MEGHALAYA

Resistance from landowners, locals delays border fencing work in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: The border fencing working in Meghalaya is progressing at snail’s pace despite concerted...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge