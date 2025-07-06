India second most satisfying democracy, says research

New Delhi, July 5: India, the world’s largest democracy, ranks second among nations as 74 per cent of people here feel satisfied about the working of the system of representative governance, according to Pew Research Centre (PRC) in a survey available on Saturday.

Citing India as a shining example at the time of a gloomy public outlook towards democracy in 12-high income nations, the “Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey” of PRC said that the nation of over 99 crore voters is ranked just behind Sweden (75 per cent) in the survey covering 23 countries.

The survey’s findings also show that economic perceptions are an important factor behind people feeling satisfied with the functioning of democracy in their countries.

“Countries where large shares of the public say the economy is in good shape also tend to have large shares who are satisfied with their democracy,” said PRC, putting India in the coveted club of five nations where public perception about good functioning democracy and economy is high. (IANS)