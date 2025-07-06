Sunday, July 6, 2025
NATIONAL

Shubhanshu Shukla to interact with M’laya students from ISS

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 5: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to interact with school students at ISRO’s North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) from his orbital post on the International Space Station via ham radio on Tuesday afternoon.
The interaction is planned via a telebridge set up NESAC in Shillong, said the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS), which facilitates interaction of school students with astronauts on the orbital laboratory.
Shukla is on a 14-day scientific expedition on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, along with three other astronauts.
“Axiom_Space #Ax4 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla, VU2TNI, will talk with students at NESAC in Meghalaya via ham radio,” ARISS said in a post on X. (PTI)

